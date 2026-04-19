Downers Grove North boys track wins Metea Valley Invitational title: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Metea Valley Invitational

Downers Grove North won the Metea Valley Invitational, just edging Metea 121.5-118.

Downers Grove North event winners included Philip Cupial in 800 (1:56.14), Isaak Stein in the 1,600 (4:32.13), Stephen Cox in the 3,200 (9:41.55), Robert Steffes in the pole vault (4.04 meters) and Jake Davero in the long jump (6.50 meters).

Downers Grove South’s Bob Cohoon Invitational

York placed third, Downers Grove South fifth and Hinsdale Central seventh at the Cohoon Invitational won by Lake Park.

York event winners included Justin Cello in the 100 (10.94) and Patrick Hill in the 1,600 (4:27.34).

Downers Grove South won the 4x100 relay (43.21) and the 4x800 relay (8:17.91).

Morton’s Orlando Sandoval won the 3,200 (9:22.11).

Lyons

Lyons took eighth at Minooka’s SmithStrong Invite. Tyler Gantt won the 1,600 in 4:30.72 for the Lions.

Baseball

Downers Grove South 9, York 8

James Sobkowiak’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth snapped a 7-7 tie as the Mustangs rallied from an early five-run deficit for the West Suburban crossover win.

Vincent Junkas was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for Downers Grove South (6-7).

Nathan Patterson was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for York (8-5).

Downers Grove North 10, Hinsdale South 5

Oliver Gibson was 3 for 3 with a run scored and RBI, Jack Romsey 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Drake Cosenza a double and two RBIs for the visiting Trojans (9-7).

Willowbrook 12, Proviso West 2 (5 innings)

Jack Bonino was 3 for 3 with two doubles, four runs scored and an RBI and Ryan Dasbach 2 for 3 with a doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Warriors (12-4) in Villa Park.

Glenbard West 11, Addison Trail 4

Jasper Reeves was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, Charlie Harvey 3 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI and Tucker Formanski 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs for the visiting Hilltoppers (10-6).

Lyons 18, Proviso East 0 (5 innings)

Tommy Georgelos had a three-run double in a six-run Lyons third and had four RBIs and Evan McCargo had two runs scored and two RBIs for the visiting Lions (11-2).

Nazareth 5-10, Carmel 6-2

Kam Alikhan was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Bobby Labuda 2 for 4 with a triple, Sean Stolfi scored two runs and winning pitcher Hector Valdez struck out four over four innings in the second game as Nazareth (12-4) got a split of the doubleheader.

St. Viator 2-17, Benet 0-9

Peter Pignatiello had a single and a double for two of the four hits for visiting Benet in the first game. Jack Clevenger was 4 for 6 with a run scored and RBI and Pignatiello 3 for 6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Redwings (6-6) in the second game.

Softball

St. Francis 6, DePaul Prep 5

Hannah Willix got a game-ending strikeout with runners on first and second as the visiting Spartans held off a late Rams’ rally.

Winning pitcher Alyssa Freeman, who threw the first four innings was 3 for 4 with a three-run homer and scored two runs and Mackenzie Murlick also went deep with a three-run shot for St. Francis (11-4).

Benet 12-7, Joliet Catholic 8-0

The Redwings scored three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to erase a six-run deficit and win the first game of the doubleheader in Lisle.

Avery Burns was 2 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Sophia Rosner 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI and Despina Patos 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Benet.

In the second game Olivia Opalacz threw a no-hitter with four strikeouts. Patos was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Redwings (7-11).

Oswego 12, Downers Grove North 6

Victoria Czech was 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and two RBIs and Ella Bonk and Grace Honaker also homered for the Trojans (5-9) in the nonconference loss in Downers Grove.

De La Salle 4, IC Catholic Prep 3

Leilani Mendez hit a two-run homer and Madelynn Dinino had two hits, including a triple, for the visiting Knights (12-3).

Girls soccer

Wheaton Academy 3, Calvin Christian Grandville 2

Addey Nielson and Annika Vandervelde each had a goal and an assist, Alaina Tran a goal and Norah Pennings three saves in goal for the Warriors (7-2-2).