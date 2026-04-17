Bobby Biggs’ complete-game, 10-strikeout shutout powers Willowbrook win: Thursday Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 9, Hinsdale South 0

Alek Ramey hit a two-run homer and two-run double while driving in five runs, and Bobby Biggs threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as the visiting Warriors (11-4, 6-0 West Suburban Gold) completed a three-game series sweep. Alex Dew was 2 for 2 with a run scored and reached base four times.

Ben Miller had two hits for Hinsdale South (4-11, 1-5).

Hinsdale Central 5, Downers Grove North 4

Owen Sunderson’s one-out solo homer in the bottom of the fifth broke a 4-4 tie, and the Red Devils (6-5, 2-1) took the rubber game of the three-game West Suburban Silver series.

Oliver Gibson homered and drove in two runs, and Sam Marshall was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Trojans (8-7, 3-3).

York 12, Proviso West 0 (5 innings)

Will Bute was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Jack Hansmann had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Nathan Patterson struck out eight over four innings as the Dukes (7-4, 4-2) swept the three-game West Suburban Silver series.

Wheaton Academy 15, Timothy Christian 5

Colton Miller was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs, Eli Tate 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and Mark Jackson 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four runs scored for Wheaton Academy (11-5). TJ Sias went 4⅓ innings for the win, allowing one earned run on one hit.

Lemont 11, Evergreen Park 7

Cannon Madej was 2 for 2 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, Matt Ciesla was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Sean Murray drove in three runs for Lemont (10-3) in the home win.

Brother Rice 5, Montini 0

Brother Rice’s Braydon Mckendrick struck out 10 in a complete-game three-hitter in Chicago. Kameron Cox, Santino Mateja and Drew Chrastka collected hits for Montini (7-8).

Oak Park-River Forest 4, Glenbard West 0

Liam Hepner and Jack Walti doubles accounted for the lone hits for the Hilltoppers (9-6, 4-2 West Suburban Silver) in the rubber game of a three-game series in Glen Ellyn.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 6, Aurora Central Catholic 4 (8 innings)

Kelly Cahill doubled in the go-ahead run, and the Knights (12-2) went on to the win in Aurora. Cahill was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Lexi Russ scored three runs, and Madelynn Dinino was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

St. Francis 9, St. Ignatius 8

Alyssa Freeman was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Hannah Grivetti 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scord and Hannah Willix 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the visiting Spartans (10-4).

York 9, Glenbard North 4

Kayla Winters was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Sara Steinecker was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Maya Folsom was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Dukes (6-7) in Elmhurst.

Wheaton Warrenville South 21, Addison Trail 5

Taylor Pereira had five hits and threw five innings in the circle, Cami Bielenda had four hits, and Faye Stanek and Nelia Kirichun each homered for the Tigers (8-3).

Boys Volleyball

York d. Glenbard South 25-20, 25-22

Jackson McCabe had eight kills and two blocks, Jonas Ghionzoli seven kills, Emmett Foster-Simbulan four kills and two blocks and Owen Stauber 14 assists for the Raiders (8-3).