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Bobby Biggs’ complete-game, 10-strikeout shutout powers Willowbrook win: Thursday Suburban Life sports roundup

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Willowbrook logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Willowbrook 9, Hinsdale South 0

Alek Ramey hit a two-run homer and two-run double while driving in five runs, and Bobby Biggs threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as the visiting Warriors (11-4, 6-0 West Suburban Gold) completed a three-game series sweep. Alex Dew was 2 for 2 with a run scored and reached base four times.

Ben Miller had two hits for Hinsdale South (4-11, 1-5).

Hinsdale Central 5, Downers Grove North 4

Owen Sunderson’s one-out solo homer in the bottom of the fifth broke a 4-4 tie, and the Red Devils (6-5, 2-1) took the rubber game of the three-game West Suburban Silver series.

Oliver Gibson homered and drove in two runs, and Sam Marshall was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Trojans (8-7, 3-3).

York 12, Proviso West 0 (5 innings)

Will Bute was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Jack Hansmann had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Nathan Patterson struck out eight over four innings as the Dukes (7-4, 4-2) swept the three-game West Suburban Silver series.

Wheaton Academy 15, Timothy Christian 5

Colton Miller was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs, Eli Tate 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and Mark Jackson 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four runs scored for Wheaton Academy (11-5). TJ Sias went 4⅓ innings for the win, allowing one earned run on one hit.

Lemont 11, Evergreen Park 7

Cannon Madej was 2 for 2 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, Matt Ciesla was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Sean Murray drove in three runs for Lemont (10-3) in the home win.

Brother Rice 5, Montini 0

Brother Rice’s Braydon Mckendrick struck out 10 in a complete-game three-hitter in Chicago. Kameron Cox, Santino Mateja and Drew Chrastka collected hits for Montini (7-8).

Oak Park-River Forest 4, Glenbard West 0

Liam Hepner and Jack Walti doubles accounted for the lone hits for the Hilltoppers (9-6, 4-2 West Suburban Silver) in the rubber game of a three-game series in Glen Ellyn.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 6, Aurora Central Catholic 4 (8 innings)

Kelly Cahill doubled in the go-ahead run, and the Knights (12-2) went on to the win in Aurora. Cahill was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Lexi Russ scored three runs, and Madelynn Dinino was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

St. Francis 9, St. Ignatius 8

Alyssa Freeman was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Hannah Grivetti 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scord and Hannah Willix 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the visiting Spartans (10-4).

York 9, Glenbard North 4

Kayla Winters was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Sara Steinecker was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Maya Folsom was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Dukes (6-7) in Elmhurst.

Wheaton Warrenville South 21, Addison Trail 5

Taylor Pereira had five hits and threw five innings in the circle, Cami Bielenda had four hits, and Faye Stanek and Nelia Kirichun each homered for the Tigers (8-3).

Boys Volleyball

York d. Glenbard South 25-20, 25-22

Jackson McCabe had eight kills and two blocks, Jonas Ghionzoli seven kills, Emmett Foster-Simbulan four kills and two blocks and Owen Stauber 14 assists for the Raiders (8-3).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.