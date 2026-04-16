Lyons, Nazareth baseball both get walk-off wins in extra innings: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lyons 4, Hanover Central 3 (8 innings)

Tommy Georgelos’ bunt single scored Nick Hines with one out in the bottom of the eighth as the Lions won in walk-off fashion.

Jack Slightom struck out 10 and allowed just one unearned run on two hits over 5⅓ innings, but Hanover Central scored two runs in the seventh to force extra innings.

Brady Koren went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons (10-2).

Nazareth 3, Marist 2 (8 innings)

The Roadrunners trailed 2-0 after five innings but scored one in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth for the walk-off win.

Winning pitcher Jimmy O’Connor struck out four in three innings of relief. Gavin Hartigan had two RBIs, Sean Stolfi one RBI and Bobby Labuda scored a run for Nazareth (11-3, 1-1 ESCC).

Benet 9, Glenbard South 3

Quinn Rooney hit a two-run homer in Benet’s three-run fifth and had three RBIs and scored twice.

Nathan Cerocke was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and had an RBI and Carson Ebeling was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Redwings (5-4).

Tim Ewald was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Raiders.

Mount Carmel 4, Montini 2

Montini’s Blake Heyer struck out 12 and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in the loss in Lombard.

Johnny Louise had a run scored and an RBI and Julio Ayala was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Montini (7-7).

Lincoln-Way East 10, Lemont 4

Grady Garofalo was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Brett Tucker 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for visiting Lemont (9-3).

St. Charles East 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 1

The Saints scored three runs in the first and two in the second and went on to win the second of a three-game series in Wheaton.

Jacob Conover doubled in the lone run for the Tigers (8-3-1).

Softball

St. Francis 15, Indian Creek 5

Hannah Grivetti, Lauren Kennedy and Maria Bukowski homered in a 17-hit attack for the visiting Spartans (7-4).

Grivetti was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Alyssa Freeman 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Bukowski 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Oak Park-River Forest 24, York 17

The visiting Huskies won a game with a combined 35 hits and 11 errors.

York’s Lilly Burda homered twice and doubled, drove in seven runs and scored four. Emily McNichols and Myka Matykiewicz also homered, Matykiewicz going 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Dukes (5-6).

Glenbard North 9, Wheaton Warrenville South 3 (8 innings)

The Tigers scored two runs in the seventh inning to force extras but the Panthers prevailed in the eighth. Nelia Kirichun had the game-tying RBI double in the seventh and Ellie Grout and Becca Chaney had hits in the inning. Chaney also homered.

Marist 15, Benet 0

The host RedHawks scored nine runs in the first and went on to the win.

Lanie Rosner had the lone hit for Benet (5-10).

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Romeoville 25-13, 25-21

The Tigers earned the road sweep.