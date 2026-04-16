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Lyons, Nazareth baseball both get walk-off wins in extra innings: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

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LTHS logo - Lyons Township High School (Image provided)

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Lyons 4, Hanover Central 3 (8 innings)

Tommy Georgelos’ bunt single scored Nick Hines with one out in the bottom of the eighth as the Lions won in walk-off fashion.

Jack Slightom struck out 10 and allowed just one unearned run on two hits over 5⅓ innings, but Hanover Central scored two runs in the seventh to force extra innings.

Brady Koren went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons (10-2).

Nazareth 3, Marist 2 (8 innings)

The Roadrunners trailed 2-0 after five innings but scored one in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth for the walk-off win.

Winning pitcher Jimmy O’Connor struck out four in three innings of relief. Gavin Hartigan had two RBIs, Sean Stolfi one RBI and Bobby Labuda scored a run for Nazareth (11-3, 1-1 ESCC).

Benet 9, Glenbard South 3

Quinn Rooney hit a two-run homer in Benet’s three-run fifth and had three RBIs and scored twice.

Nathan Cerocke was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and had an RBI and Carson Ebeling was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Redwings (5-4).

Tim Ewald was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Raiders.

Mount Carmel 4, Montini 2

Montini’s Blake Heyer struck out 12 and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in the loss in Lombard.

Johnny Louise had a run scored and an RBI and Julio Ayala was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Montini (7-7).

Lincoln-Way East 10, Lemont 4

Grady Garofalo was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Brett Tucker 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for visiting Lemont (9-3).

St. Charles East 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 1

The Saints scored three runs in the first and two in the second and went on to win the second of a three-game series in Wheaton.

Jacob Conover doubled in the lone run for the Tigers (8-3-1).

Softball

St. Francis 15, Indian Creek 5

Hannah Grivetti, Lauren Kennedy and Maria Bukowski homered in a 17-hit attack for the visiting Spartans (7-4).

Grivetti was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Alyssa Freeman 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Bukowski 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Oak Park-River Forest 24, York 17

The visiting Huskies won a game with a combined 35 hits and 11 errors.

York’s Lilly Burda homered twice and doubled, drove in seven runs and scored four. Emily McNichols and Myka Matykiewicz also homered, Matykiewicz going 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Dukes (5-6).

Glenbard North 9, Wheaton Warrenville South 3 (8 innings)

The Tigers scored two runs in the seventh inning to force extras but the Panthers prevailed in the eighth. Nelia Kirichun had the game-tying RBI double in the seventh and Ellie Grout and Becca Chaney had hits in the inning. Chaney also homered.

Marist 15, Benet 0

The host RedHawks scored nine runs in the first and went on to the win.

Lanie Rosner had the lone hit for Benet (5-10).

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Romeoville 25-13, 25-21

The Tigers earned the road sweep.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.