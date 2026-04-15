Dylan Kassab’s two homers power Hinsdale Central past Downers North: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Hinsdale Central 12, Downers Grove North 3

Dylan Kassab homered twice, drove in four runs and scored four times and Judge went deep once and went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the visiting Red Devils.

Drake Cosenza had a single and a triple and Oliver Gibson a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Trojans.

Montini 3, Lyons 2

Montini’s Robert Sansone struck out seven over 6⅓ innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and the Broncos scored two in the fifth for the nonconference win in Lombard.

Lon Roberts had a triple and a run scored for Lyons.

Glenbard East 13, West Chicago 0

Jackson Turko was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Justin Kay homered, drove in two runs and scored twice and Josh Ziemer was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Rams (8-6-1).

Tyler Hampton struck out seven and allowed two hits over six shutout innings.

Glenbard West 11, Oak Park-River Forest 4

The Hilltoppers scored seven runs in the fourth and went on to the West Suburban Silver win at Oak Park.

Nate Frazier was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored, Charlie Harvey 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Max Baaken 2 for 5 and a run scored and two RBIs for Glenbard West (9-4).

Willowbrook 12, Hinsdale South 6

Jory Crocker homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice for the Warriors in Villa Park. Alek Ramey had two doubles and two runs scored and Jake Bonino was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

Jack McDaniel was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and run scored for Hinsdale South (4-9).

Lockport 6, Downers Grove South 5

Lockport scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Downers Grove South.

Joey Vieyra was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Luke Potter 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Mustangs.

Lemont 31, Hillcrest 1

Mike Kalkowski homered and drove in three runs, Charlie Duerr tripled and had four RBIs and Owen Tosch went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and five RBIs for Lemont (9-2).

York 17, Proviso West 0

Nathan Patterson doubled twice and scored three runs and Donovan O’Connor had three runs scored and an RBI for the Dukes.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 15, Trinity 1

Lexi Russ homered and went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Sophia Deoudes went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the Knights (11-2).

Montini 13, Mother McAuley 6

Aubry Raffen homered twice and went 3 for 5 with six RBIs and two runs scored and Brooke Wills went 3 for 5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and and and RBI for Montini (11-4).

St. Francis 8, Aurora Central Catholic 1

Lily Konen homered twice and went 3 for 3 with six RBIs and three runs scored and Alyssa Freeman went 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Spartans.