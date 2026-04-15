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Dylan Kassab’s two homers power Hinsdale Central past Downers North: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Hinsdale Central logo

Hinsdale Central logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Hinsdale Central 12, Downers Grove North 3

Dylan Kassab homered twice, drove in four runs and scored four times and Judge went deep once and went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the visiting Red Devils.

Drake Cosenza had a single and a triple and Oliver Gibson a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Trojans.

Montini 3, Lyons 2

Montini’s Robert Sansone struck out seven over 6⅓ innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and the Broncos scored two in the fifth for the nonconference win in Lombard.

Lon Roberts had a triple and a run scored for Lyons.

Glenbard East 13, West Chicago 0

Jackson Turko was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Justin Kay homered, drove in two runs and scored twice and Josh Ziemer was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Rams (8-6-1).

Tyler Hampton struck out seven and allowed two hits over six shutout innings.

Glenbard West 11, Oak Park-River Forest 4

The Hilltoppers scored seven runs in the fourth and went on to the West Suburban Silver win at Oak Park.

Nate Frazier was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored, Charlie Harvey 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Max Baaken 2 for 5 and a run scored and two RBIs for Glenbard West (9-4).

Willowbrook 12, Hinsdale South 6

Jory Crocker homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice for the Warriors in Villa Park. Alek Ramey had two doubles and two runs scored and Jake Bonino was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

Jack McDaniel was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and run scored for Hinsdale South (4-9).

Lockport 6, Downers Grove South 5

Lockport scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Downers Grove South.

Joey Vieyra was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Luke Potter 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Mustangs.

Lemont 31, Hillcrest 1

Mike Kalkowski homered and drove in three runs, Charlie Duerr tripled and had four RBIs and Owen Tosch went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and five RBIs for Lemont (9-2).

York 17, Proviso West 0

Nathan Patterson doubled twice and scored three runs and Donovan O’Connor had three runs scored and an RBI for the Dukes.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 15, Trinity 1

Lexi Russ homered and went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Sophia Deoudes went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the Knights (11-2).

Montini 13, Mother McAuley 6

Aubry Raffen homered twice and went 3 for 5 with six RBIs and two runs scored and Brooke Wills went 3 for 5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and and and RBI for Montini (11-4).

St. Francis 8, Aurora Central Catholic 1

Lily Konen homered twice and went 3 for 3 with six RBIs and three runs scored and Alyssa Freeman went 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Spartans.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.