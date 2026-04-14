Jeff Yaros scores early, Wheaton Academy boys lacrosse rolls past Fremd

Nothing like a good challenge for your team before a conference road match.

Fremd boys lacrosse coach Evan Chikeles enjoyed the opportunity for his team to face perennial state power Wheaton Academy ahead of Thursday’s Mid-Suburban League match at Barrington.

“It’s nice. The more you can get out and play, the better,” Chikeles said.

“The kids work hard, so it’s nice to go out and play. Seeing something other than what you see in practice — anything is good. It’s nice getting out on the field tonight (and) playing a game.”

The result said learning experience for Fremd, though, a 17-5 Wheaton Academy win Monday in West Chicago.

“We put these games on our schedule because we want to know where we’re at,” Chikeles said. “I think we had glimpses of what we can be as a team. It was a great test tonight.”

Wheaton Academy (6-2) established itself in the early going thanks to the first of junior attacker Jeff Yaros’ two goals just 46 seconds in. After a shot by Hudson Hall squeaked by the Fremd goalie for a 2-0 advantage, successive scores by Tommy Sommer and Jack Schymanski advanced the Warriors’ lead at 4-0 entering the second period.

Yaros then sandwiched a pair of assists around his second tally.

Those two scoring feeds aided Sommer and Grant Adams in finding the net as the hosts obtained a 9-1 lead at the half as Adams tallied once again with 62 seconds remaining.

Yaros next wrapped around his third and fourth scores around Sommer’s third each making it 12-1 at the 5:10 mark of the third period.

Fremd (2-4) got goals from Brady Foley, Phillip Hession, Ryan Wienke, Matt Klimas and Colin Siena. The Warriors outshot the Vikings 41-26.

“We have a lot of varsity kids with a lot of experience. Plus our seniors have led the way really well,” Yaros said. “(Interim coach Cort) Miller talked about starting off hot in the first five minutes of the game and staying hot. I think we did a really good job of that.”