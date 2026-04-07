Aubry Raffen homers twice, drives in seven in Montini softball win: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Montini 13, Lyons 3

Aubry Raffen homered twice, doubled and drove in seven runs for Montini. Cameron Fox was 4 for 5 with three runs scored for the Lady Broncos.

Mary Sandman was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Ava Jacklin 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Lyons.

Lemont 10-10, T.F. South 0-4

Claire Podrebarac struck out nine in the circle and went 3 for 3 with four RBIs in the circle in the first game. Emma Tkach went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, Jessi Pontrelli 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs and Ashley Fox had a triple and three RBIs.

In the second game, Podrebarac was 2 for 2 with a homer, triple and six RBIs and Caroline Painter also homered, doubled and drove in two.

Glenbard West 17, Proviso West 2

Mason Flaherty was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Charlie Harvey had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jasper Reeves drove in three runs for the Hilltoppers.

Nazareth 5, Hinsdale Central 4

Ellie Stratis had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth and Brooklyn Barnish got the win in relief, striking out two in 2⅔ innings.

Providence 13, Downers Grove North 0

Viktoria Czech and Morgan McGrath had the two hits for Downers Grove North as Providence scored eight runs in the first inning and went on to the five-inning win.

Baseball

Marmion 13, Wheaton Academy 10

Dom Murrell was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Mark Jackson was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Warriors (7-4).

Downers Grove North 3, York 1

Colin Doyle struck out eight over six innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, and the Trojans scored two go-ahead runs in the fourth inning of the West Suburban Silver win.

Grant Fordonski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Downers Grove North.

Westmont 12, Rockford East 0

C.J. Balcer struck out 10 in a five-inning perfect game and Jaxson Chinea, Hank Barrett, Landon Hicks and Ricky Yenkin each scored two runs for the Sentinels (5-6).

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Schaumburg 0

The Tigers scored seven runs in the first inning and rolled to the nonconference win in Wheaton (5-1-1).

Jacob Conover homered, AJ Rogers had a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Caleb Mease had a triple and scored three runs for WW South.

Glenbard East 15, Ridgewood 5

Jackson Turko was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and Josh Ziemer was 2 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Rams (5-3). Collin LaCount was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Willowbrook 9, Leyden 1

Jory Crocker was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, Ben Swanson 3 for 5, three runs scored and an RBI and Jake Bonino 2 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for Willowbrook (5-4).

Lemont 12, T.F. South 1

Grady Garofalo and Zane Schneider each homered, Schneider driving in three runs, Sean Murray went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Matt Ciesla went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for Lemont (5-1).

Hinsdale South 3, Downers Grove South 2

The Hornets scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off the Mustangs.

In defeat, Downers Grove South’s James Sobkowiak struck out 14, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and two walks, and scored one of the Mustangs’ two runs.

Girls Soccer

Benet 5, Carmel 2

Ivana Vukas had a goal and three assists and Chloe Reifsnyder, Megan Bergman, Annie Fitzgerald and Genevieve Burda each scored goals for Benet (6-0-0, 2-0-0).