Nazareth softball bangs out 11 hits in win over Morton: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Nazareth 16, Morton 0

Ellie Stratis, Alyssia Schwertfeger, Ella Galvan and Iyana Trujillo each had two hits of the Roadrunner’ 11 hits. Brooklyn Barnish struck out four over three innings.

Hurricane 13, Montini 3

Danika Lucadello had a triple, run scored and two RBIs for Montini in a game at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Baseball

Montini 17, Edgewood (Ohio) 0

John Louise was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs and Julio Ayala hit a three-run homer to highlight a 14-hit attack for Montini (4-2) in Vero Beach, Florida.

Downers Grove North 24, Lyon County 2

Jack Romsey went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs, A.J. Myers was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Sam Marshall was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Trojans (4-2).

Willowbrook 10, Pickerington Central 0

Mike Garner struck out seven in four innings, allowing one hit, and Alex Dew was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Warriors (3-4).

Harriton 8, Glenbard West 4

Jasper Reeves had a double and two RBIs and Jack Trybus a double, run scored and RBI for the Hilltoppers in a game played in Orlando, Florida.

Northwood 17, Downers Grove South 4

James Sobkowiak had a hit and run scored and Billy Skweres drove in two runs for the Mustangs.

Cocoa Beach 11, Wheaton Academy 1

Charlie Scherer gave up two earned runs for the Warriors.

Merritt Island 7, Wheaton Academy 4

Angelo Murrell was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple and a run scored and Cooper Malcheski had two RBIs for the Warriors (5-3).

Marengo 13, Westmont 4

Jaxson Chinea had a run scored and Landon Hicks an RBI for Westmont (4-6).

Riverdale 11, Glenbard East 1

Collin LaCount had two of the Rams’ four hits.