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Nazareth softball bangs out 11 hits in win over Morton: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Nazareth 16, Morton 0

Ellie Stratis, Alyssia Schwertfeger, Ella Galvan and Iyana Trujillo each had two hits of the Roadrunner’ 11 hits. Brooklyn Barnish struck out four over three innings.

Hurricane 13, Montini 3

Danika Lucadello had a triple, run scored and two RBIs for Montini in a game at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Baseball

Montini 17, Edgewood (Ohio) 0

John Louise was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs and Julio Ayala hit a three-run homer to highlight a 14-hit attack for Montini (4-2) in Vero Beach, Florida.

Downers Grove North 24, Lyon County 2

Jack Romsey went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs, A.J. Myers was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Sam Marshall was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Trojans (4-2).

Willowbrook 10, Pickerington Central 0

Mike Garner struck out seven in four innings, allowing one hit, and Alex Dew was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Warriors (3-4).

Harriton 8, Glenbard West 4

Jasper Reeves had a double and two RBIs and Jack Trybus a double, run scored and RBI for the Hilltoppers in a game played in Orlando, Florida.

Northwood 17, Downers Grove South 4

James Sobkowiak had a hit and run scored and Billy Skweres drove in two runs for the Mustangs.

Cocoa Beach 11, Wheaton Academy 1

Charlie Scherer gave up two earned runs for the Warriors.

Merritt Island 7, Wheaton Academy 4

Angelo Murrell was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple and a run scored and Cooper Malcheski had two RBIs for the Warriors (5-3).

Marengo 13, Westmont 4

Jaxson Chinea had a run scored and Landon Hicks an RBI for Westmont (4-6).

Riverdale 11, Glenbard East 1

Collin LaCount had two of the Rams’ four hits.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.