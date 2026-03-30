Addison man accused of aggravated DUI while driving with toddler in back seat: prosecutors

An Addison man was charged Sunday with four counts of aggravated DUI while driving with his 22-month-old child in the back seat, prosecutors said.

A motion to deny pre-trial release for Alexis Lara, 24, of the 100 block of N. May Street, was rejected, but the conditions of his pre-trial release require him to wear a SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring device, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Additionally, he cannot not possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances other than as medically prescribed and is prohibited from driving, according to the release.

Lara also was charged with multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including endangering the health or life of a child, authorities said.

About 9:46 p.m. March 29, Elmhurst police were notified of a disturbance involving a woman striking the window of a dark-colored SUV near Schiller Street and Hampshire Drive, authorities said.

Police saw a vehicle matching the description of the SUV having difficulty maintaining its lane and veering toward the opposite lane of traffic. Police pulled the vehicle over near Schiller Street and Clinton Avenue and made contact with the driver, later identified as Lara.

Also in the vehicle were Lara’s wife and their 22-month-old child. When speaking to Lara, police noticed that he had red, bloodshot, watery eyes; slurred speech; and smelled of an alcoholic based beverage, authorities said.

Police also saw three open bottles of Modelo beer in the vehicle. After performing standardized field sobriety tests, Lara was arrested. At the police station, he provided a breath sample that allegedly revealed his BAC to be .208, according to the release.

Lara has two previous convictions for DUI and is currently on probation for aggravated DUI, according to the release,

“Driving is a privilege, not a right,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County, we have absolutely zero tolerance for anyone who endangers public safety by getting behind the wheel after they have been drinking. What I find unconscionable in this case are the allegations that with a .208 BAC, Mr. Lara, who is currently on probation for aggravated DUI, put his 22-month-old child in the car and then proceeded to drive, endangering the lives of everyone in that vehicle.”

Lara’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.