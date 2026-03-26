Several No Kings protests to be held throughout DuPage County Saturday

Cathy Terwedow of La Grange Park participates in the June No Kings Day Rally held in LaGrange. No Kings rallies will be held in Willow Springs and throughout DuPage County on Saturday. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Protestors will be back on the streets throughout DuPage County Saturday to participate in the third No Kings demonstration, which organizers believe is the most important one staged since the election of President Donald Trump.

“Protests actually do spark big changes. Historically, protests have been proven to cause regime and legislative changes, and demonstrations have already helped. You just have to look at Minnesota,” said Jill Grauman, a member of Indivisible DuPage, the organization sponsoring the Roosevelt Road Resistance.

The event will feature protests at 11 major intersections on Roosevelt Road from Villa Park to Wheaton from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The No Kings protests are designed to bring together people who oppose the actions of the Trump administration, Grauman said.

“Authoritarian regimes want to make us feel isolated and alone, so No Kings 3 is a symbol to the world and especially our local communities that we’re not alone," she said.

“There are so many people out there who don’t agree with the anti-democratic and illegal actions we’re seeing in Washington, and we are fed up with it,” Grauman said. “Our goal for every action we host is to encourage people to participate in their democracy and to create an environment where activists, old and new, can connect and collaborate on a community level. When people gather, they realize they’re not alone.”

She added that Saturday’s demonstrations should not be viewed as “one-shot events.”

Instead, they are “shared local experiences that turn concerns into commitment and lead to sustained action.”

“No Kings 3 will give our community a place to flex these important muscles of community organizing and taking action. This administration wants us to feel alone, but our actions show we are not alone.”

The Roosevelt Road Resistance is just one of the No Kings protests taking place in DuPage County. A demonstration also is planned for Naperville.

Sponsored by Indivisible Naperville, a rally and march will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Naperville Carillon Amphitheater, 443 Aurora Ave.

The event also will feature music at 1:30 p.m. followed by speakers and a Justice Singalong led by Carl Kennedy of DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church and Brother John Kattke of Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago.

The purpose of the protest is no different than the No Kings demonstrations held in June and October 2025, said Karen Peck, a member of Indivisible Naperville.

“No Kings days center around action and a call for democracy over authoritarianism, freedom over oppression and love and solidarity over greed and hate,” Peck said. “The Trump administration continues to abuse our Constitutional rights of due process, free speech, right to protest and obstructs the processes of our three branches of government.

“Militarized agents are being sent into the streets of democratic-led cities to terrorize neighborhoods, resulting in the disappearance and deaths of many.”

Additionally, protestors will make their voices heard about the war in Iran, voter suppression efforts and call for “an end to hateful rhetoric, cruelty and abuse of power against the people and an end to punishment and retribution against perceived enemies, including the press, educational organizations, and the people,” Peck said.

Peck disagrees with those who believe the protests accomplish nothing.

Protests “bring relief through community and action, inspire people to take action and help people channel fears and anger into courage and action despite escalating threats from the federal government,” she said.

“When we are in community, our hope is raised, and we are no longer isolated. When we model courage, others have the courage to show up. And we keep showing up in greater and greater numbers because those in power never willingly give it up. Courage is contagious. Protest makes power visible. Protest shows the minority that the majority will not be silent.”

Peck emphasized that while attending a No Kings rally is important additional action is required on the part of those who participate.

“Get involved. Show up. Then sign up. Whether for an Indivisible chapter near you, to work on a campaign or to attend neighborhood functions. Get into community. Be a voter. Call your representatives to fight voter suppression bills like the SAVE America Act.”

“No one can do everything. But everyone can do something. And in community, we can do it together.”

Nancy Turner, an Indivisible Naperville member, agreed that protests are effective.

“Since the Supreme Court and the Republicans in Congress have enabled this president to act without checks and with a blatant disregard for the Constitution and due process, protest is the best way for large groups of citizens to be heard. Each No Kings has grown in attendance, and No Kings 3 will be the largest day of protest in American history,” Turner said.

Elsewhere in DuPage County, demonstrations are planned for:

Downers Grove - 1 to 3 p.m at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Main Street

Oak Brook - 2 to 4 p.m., 1111 W. 22nd St.

Elmhurst - 1:30 to 3 p.m., Elmhurst City Hall, 209 N. York St.

Lisle - 11 a.m. to noon - 3200 Ogden Ave. (Ogden & Karns Road)

Addison - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - John F Kennedy Drive & West Lake Street

In western Cook County, protestors will gather in Willow Springs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The rally will take place on Willow Springs Road between 50th and 53rd streets.