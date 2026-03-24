Wheaton Warrenville South’s Avery Arnold fires perfect game with 11 K’s: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Avery Arnold struck out 11 in a five-inning perfect game and went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI for the Tigers (3-1). Becca Chaney was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs, and Lily Bober also homered for WW South.

Naperville North 15, Glenbard West 14

The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win a back-and-forth game with 23 hits and nine errors. Mia Salerno was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs for the Hilltoppers (0-4).

Lincoln-Way East 12, Downers Grove North 0

Ella Bonk and Mia Havrilla had the two hits for the Trojans (1-3).

Baseball

Glenbard West 10, Glenbard East 6

Nate Frazier was 2 for 4 with an RBI single and run scored in the Hilltoppers’ six-run bottom of the fourth in Glen Ellyn. Jackson Turko was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Rams, whose four-run seventh-inning rally came up short.

Lake Park 12, Willowbrook 6

The Lancers scored seven runs in the top of the fourth and went on to the win in Villa Park. Jory Crocker was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Willowbrook. Alex Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Riverside-Brookfield 21, Argo 1

Eli Costello was 2 for 3 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored, Braeden Novak had a double, three runs scored and an RBI, and Damian Noa a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Bulldogs.