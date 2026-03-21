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Wheaton Warrenville South softball hits three homers in win: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Wheaton Warrenville South logo

Wheaton Warrenville South logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Wheaton Warrrenville South 14, Downers Grove South 7

Nelia Kirichun, Becca Chaney and Avery Arnold all homered for the Tigers. Kirichun had three hits and three RBIs, Chaney and Arnold both two hits.

Benet 8, Oswego 2

Avery Burns homered twice and Lanie Rosner went deep once for the Redwings.

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Young 2 (8 innings)

Sophomore Will Harbeck got his first varsity win in relief for the Bulldogs. Damian Noa struck out nine over 5⅔ innings.

Wheaton Academy 7, Hoffman Estates 6

Jackson From homered twice and Dallas Johnson drove in two runs as the Warriors (2-0) rallied from an early 4-1 deficit. Nathanael Switzer struck out five over four innings for the win.

IC Catholic Prep 19, St. Edward 9

Aaron Orozco had an inside-the-park three-run home run to highlight a nine-run fifth inning for the Knights.

Willowbrook 11, Glenbard South 1

Jory Crocker had two doubles and drove in four runs and the Warriors blew the game open with a six-run third inning.

BaseballSoftballDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesWheaton Warrenville South Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.