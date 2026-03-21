Wheaton Warrenville South softball hits three homers in win: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Wheaton Warrrenville South 14, Downers Grove South 7

Nelia Kirichun, Becca Chaney and Avery Arnold all homered for the Tigers. Kirichun had three hits and three RBIs, Chaney and Arnold both two hits.

Benet 8, Oswego 2

Avery Burns homered twice and Lanie Rosner went deep once for the Redwings.

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Young 2 (8 innings)

Sophomore Will Harbeck got his first varsity win in relief for the Bulldogs. Damian Noa struck out nine over 5⅔ innings.

Wheaton Academy 7, Hoffman Estates 6

Jackson From homered twice and Dallas Johnson drove in two runs as the Warriors (2-0) rallied from an early 4-1 deficit. Nathanael Switzer struck out five over four innings for the win.

IC Catholic Prep 19, St. Edward 9

Aaron Orozco had an inside-the-park three-run home run to highlight a nine-run fifth inning for the Knights.

Willowbrook 11, Glenbard South 1

Jory Crocker had two doubles and drove in four runs and the Warriors blew the game open with a six-run third inning.