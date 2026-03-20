Montini softball’s Cameron Fox strikes out 15 in season opener: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Montini 8, Nazareth 1

Cameron Fox struck out 15 in a two-hitter and went 3 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs and Brooke Wills went 2 for 4 with a homer for Montini. Aubry Raffen was 4 for 5 with a run scored.

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Glenbard West 0

Lily Bobor had two hits, a double and three RBIs and Avery Arnold struck out seven and scattered seven hits in the shutout for the Tigers.

Baseball

Nazareth 10, Timothy Christian 0

Landon Thome was 2 for 3 with a homer, triple and two RBIs, Gavin Hartigan drove in two runs and Drew Hyland had three hits for Nazareth in its season-opening win.

Wheaton Academy 4, IC Catholic Prep 0

Miller and two relievers combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Dallas Johnston and Dom Murrell both homered for Wheaton Academy.

Montini 13, Glenbard South 0

Nick Mandra was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and William Breier was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for the Broncos. Blake Heyer struck out eight over three shutout innings for Montini.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Downers Grove North 0

Colin Doyle struck out three over three innings and Angelo Chiarelli four over three innings of relief, but the Trojans managed just two hits.

Boys Lacrosse

Wheaton Academy 20, Marist 4

Grant Adams had five goals and two assists and Jett Yaros and Will Pursley both added four goals for the Warriors.