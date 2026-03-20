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Montini softball’s Cameron Fox strikes out 15 in season opener: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

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By Joshua Welge

Softball

Montini 8, Nazareth 1

Cameron Fox struck out 15 in a two-hitter and went 3 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs and Brooke Wills went 2 for 4 with a homer for Montini. Aubry Raffen was 4 for 5 with a run scored.

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Glenbard West 0

Lily Bobor had two hits, a double and three RBIs and Avery Arnold struck out seven and scattered seven hits in the shutout for the Tigers.

Baseball

Nazareth 10, Timothy Christian 0

Landon Thome was 2 for 3 with a homer, triple and two RBIs, Gavin Hartigan drove in two runs and Drew Hyland had three hits for Nazareth in its season-opening win.

Wheaton Academy 4, IC Catholic Prep 0

Miller and two relievers combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Dallas Johnston and Dom Murrell both homered for Wheaton Academy.

Montini 13, Glenbard South 0

Nick Mandra was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and William Breier was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for the Broncos. Blake Heyer struck out eight over three shutout innings for Montini.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Downers Grove North 0

Colin Doyle struck out three over three innings and Angelo Chiarelli four over three innings of relief, but the Trojans managed just two hits.

Boys Lacrosse

Wheaton Academy 20, Marist 4

Grant Adams had five goals and two assists and Jett Yaros and Will Pursley both added four goals for the Warriors.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.