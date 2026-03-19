Glen Ellyn Park District’s 1-Mile Classic set for April 12

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Lake Ellyn 1-Mile Classic and Kid’s Dash, will take place April 12 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road.

This community event invites participants ages 6 through adult to enjoy a scenic one-mile loop around the picturesque lake.

The Kid’s Dash features a shorter 0.25-mile race along Lenox Road for children ages 12 months to 5 years.

The Kid’s Dash begins at 8 a.m. followed by the 1-Mile Classic at 8:15 a.m.

Adults may accompany children in the Kid’s Dash but do not need to register.

The fee, which includes a t-shirt, is $20, and online registration closes April 6. In-person registration: starts at 7:30 a.m. on race day at Lake Ellyn Park.

Packet pickup will be held April 8 and 9 at the Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center, 800 Saint Charles Road, during front desk hours and on race morning beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Awards will be presented for various age groups in the 1-mile race. For more information and to register, please visit gepark.org/register.