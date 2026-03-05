Therapist, author to discuss relationships at March 17 GPS Parent Series

The GPS Parent Series will present therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab in a program based on her most recent “New York Times” bestseller, “The Balancing Act: Creating Healthy Dependency and Connection Without Losing Yourself” on March 17.

For this event, Tawwab will be in conversation with “A Whole New Mind” author Daniel Pink at noon and 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for information and the link to these webinars.

Every relationship is a balancing act, from loving and close friendships, to extended family or work/life interactions. Tawwab, a leading voice in the field of mental health and relationships, comes to GPS for this event focusing on healthy dependency and finding balance.

She will empower participants to reevaluate, reset and relate better with actionable steps and strategies for setting healthy boundaries. Attendees will gain practical advice for recognizing needs, navigating conflict and improving communication to foster greater joy, peace of mind and harmony.

Tawwab is a licensed therapist and “New York Times” bestselling author of “Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself” and “Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Healthy Family Relationships.” She has appeared in numerous media outlets spreading her message about self-respect and personal agency.

Pink is the author of several bestselling books on science, business and creativity including the “New York Times” bestsellers “The Power of Regret,” “When” and “Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us.” His deeply researched works have been translated into 46 languages and have sold more than five million copies around the world.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.