Montini recognizes 1 students of the month for February

Montini Catholic High School recognized 11 Bronco students who have earned Student of the Month honors for February.
Nominated by teachers and staff, these students stand out for their leadership, positive attitudes, commitment to academics and active class participation. They are also recognized for their kindness and respect toward others, willingness to help their peers and their consistent work ethic and sense of responsibility.
The students are:
- Michael Breier ’27 (Downers Grove)
- Mariono DiNunno ’26 (Roselle)
- Nicholas Frugoli ’27 (Westchester)
- Tommy Healy ’26 (Downers Grove)
- Nico Passarella ’29 (Hanover Park)
- Michael Pivoney ’27 (Lombard)
- Brendan Pully ’26 (Lombard)
- Nate Ramirez ’26 (Chicago)
- Edward Schicker ’28 (Westchester)
- Margaret Schmit ’28 (Westchester)
- Brooke Wills ’29 (Glen Ellyn)