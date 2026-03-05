Montini Broncette coach wins prestigious award

Montini Catholic High School Broncette coach and alumna Eugenia Wasson Scavone recently won the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Spirit Coach of the Year Award.

Scavone was presented with the award on during the IHSA 1A competitive dance state finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The former Broncette and cheerleader is in her 36th year as coach of Montini’s award-winning Broncettes. As a part of the NFHS Coach of the Year program, the IHSA administrative staff annually honors 33 individuals as NFHS coaches of the year in their respective sports and activities.

Coaches of the year are selected based on the results of the previous school year as well as other elements such as career success, positive leadership, sportsmanship and contributions to the sport.

For 35 years, Wasson Scavone has devoted herself to Montini Catholic’s Broncettes, building a program defined not only by championship success but by the strength and confidence of the young women within it.

A former Broncette, she returned to lead the team to 24 state championships in pom and pom dance through IDTA and TDI. Her legacy is marked by her steadfast commitment to shaping resilient leaders whose growth extends well beyond the dance floor.

Wasson Scavone was awarded Montini’s Staff Dedication Award in 2023 and most recently celebrated being named the IHSA’s 2024-25 Spirit Dance Coach of the Year.

As head coach of the Broncettes, Wasson Scavone has developed a dance team program that has enjoyed 22 combined IDTA and TDI state titles between 1991-2015. Competing in IHSA since 2016, the Broncettes have been at state finals in competitive dance each year and received third-place trophies in 2018, 2019 and had second-place state finishes in 2021 and in 2022.

The Broncettes perform at half-time for home sporting events, school pep rallies and host dance clinics within the community.

Wasson Scavone has also earned her spot on Montini Catholic’s Hall of Fame wall and is a member of the Illinois Drill Team Association Hall of Fame.

“Coaching is my passion,” Wasson Scavone said when interviewed during her 30th anniversary year. “There are so many rewards. The biggest is being able to make a positive difference in someone’s high school experience by giving them a variety of great memories to take with them.”

”Coaching a large group of young, energetic teenagers has its challenges as well. Every year the dynamics of the team change and what goes on in everyday life with young adults is different from how it was from what you remember as a teenager,” she said. “Then, on the competitive side, there is so much talent across the state of Illinois, you really cannot take anything for granted. So, the challenge is learning how to be creative, resilient, motivational and open to change while at the same time staying true to who I am and to this program.”