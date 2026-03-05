Glen Ellyn Park District’s SportsSwap set for March 22

The Glen Ellyn Park District, in partnership with Go Green Glen Ellyn, is hosting a SportSwap event on Sunday, March 22, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 22 at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road.

The SportSwap is your chance to find deals on a variety of gently used sports equipment, including balls, bats, protective gear, clothing and shoes. This is a great opportunity to get your children geared up for the upcoming season without breaking the bank.

Not only will you find great deals at the SportSwap, but you’ll also be helping the environment. By trading in your gently used equipment, you’re giving it a second life and promoting sustainability in the community. Sports equipment for trade-in can be dropped off at Ackerman SFC from March 16-20, and all donors will receive a voucher to use at the SportSwap.

Don’t need anything in return? Donations are also welcome, as long as items are clean, in good condition and included on the list of accepted items.

Cash, credit cards and vouchers will be accepted at the event. Bring your own tote or reusable bag, as bags will not be provided. Shared proceeds benefit Go Green Glen Ellyn and the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation.

Learn more about accepted equipment and vouchers at https://gepark.org/gepdevent/sportswap-spring/ .

For questions or additional details, contact Laurie Bellmar, environmental outreach specialist, at lbellmar@gepark.org or 630-942-7273.