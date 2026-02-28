Glenbard North makes 10 3-pointers in first half, takes rubber game with Wheaton North in regional final

In their first two split matchups, a total of five points separated DuKane Conference foes Glenbard North and Wheaton North .

Friday night was another story.

Connecting on 10 of their 15 first-half shots from beyond the 3-point arc, the third-seeded Panthers jumped out to a 15-point first-quarter lead and never looked back on their way to a 77-58 Class 4A regional championship victory over the Falcons at St. Charles North.

Clinging to an 11-10 lead with three minutes left in the opening quarter, the Panthers put on a shooting display that included five consecutive 3-pointers – four by senior forward Matt Welch – and another from junior guard Lamari Carpenter during a 17-0 run that extended the margin to 28-10 early in the second quarter.

“We have all been getting to practice early to get extra shots up so it looks like that when you get out on the floor,” said Welch, who finished with a team-high 18 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

Carpenter, who added 17 points, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, as the Panthers built a 40-19 lead before the Falcons (18-12) closed out the period with eight consecutive points, including back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Henry Schlickman, to make it 40-27 at the intermission.

“When they have 30 points beyond the arc at halftime, it puts you in a tough spot,” Falcons coach David Eaton said. “We had to play a perfect third (quarter) to make it a game and just didn’t.”

The Panthers received a huge third-quarter lift from senior guard Kristian D’Alexander, who started the second half with Carpenter on the bench with three fouls.

D’Alexander tallied 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter, draining a pair of 3-pointers, while adding a pair of steals, as the Panthers posted their second 25-point quarter of the contest while building a 65-41 advantage.

“I was making my shots and doing my role,” D’Alexander said. “I didn’t play much last year, so it’s great to get out here and contribute.”

“Kristian stepped up – absolutely unbelievable,” said Panthers coach Kevin Tonn, whose team advances to Wednesday’s Bartlett 7 p.m. sectional semifinals against second-seeded York (29-4). “He knocked down some shots and he was smart with the ball – he did exactly what we needed him to do.”

Junior Oturo Redento and sophomore George Schrager scored 12 points apiece, and junior Caeden Chilton added six points, four rebounds, and three steals for the Panthers, who avenged last week’s 63-60 loss to the Falcons that cost Glenbard North the outright conference title.

“That fueled our engines for the practices before this game,” Welch said. “We’re looking to build on this. We have the talent to do it.”

“It certainly helps when you shoot the ball well,” said Tonn, whose team shot 52% from 3-point range (13 of 25). “I thought we handled their pressure well. Last time we played them, we gave up 25 points off turnovers. We had to at least cut that in half (tonight).”

Schlickman scored 18 points, while junior Ben Gillmar added 16 points for the Falcons, who were shooting for their first regional title since 2017.

“The third time is unfortunately not the charm for us but proud of our effort all year, and what these guys were able to accomplish,” Eaton said. “The seniors (9) have put in so much time and effort. It’s hard because it just ends.”