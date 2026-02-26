Josh Abushanab’s 27 points power Glenbard West to regional win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Glenbard West 70, Leyden 62

Josh Abushanab scored 27 points, Jacob Harvanek 19 points with five 3-pointers and Brady Johnson 12 points for the Hilltoppers (13-17) in the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal.

York 57, Bartlett 33

Joseph Lubbe scored 24 points and Costa Kampas had nine for the Dukes (28-4) in the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal.

Lyons 55, Oak Lawn 51

Grant Smith and Nate Woods each scored 14 points and Owen Carroll added 12 for the Lions (23-6) in the Class 4A Jones Regional semifinal.

St. Francis 53, Fenwick 47

Tanner Hozian scored 19 points and Benjamin Whorlow added 12 for the Spartans (14-14) in the Class 3A Joliet Catholic Regional semifinal.

Glenbard East 70, Proviso West 36

Michael Nee scored 21 points, Keenan House had 18 and Danny Snyder 11 for the Rams (28-3) in the Class 4A Glenbard East Regional semifinal.

Benet 52, Romeoville 34

The Redwings (31-1) won the Class 4A West Aurora Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove South 50, Metea Valley 51

Downers Grove South (24-7) won the Class 4A Naperville North Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Warrenville South 68, Willowbrook 42

The Tigers won the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South 47, Fenton 35

Sean Reese scored 15 points and Johnathan Hadley added 12 for the Raiders (22-9) in the Class 3A Fenton Regional semifinal.

Lemont 50, Hinsdale South 30

Luke Glotzbach scored 13 points and Ryan Crane added 11 for Lemont (18-12) in the Class 3A Fenton Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy 79, Streamwood 23

The Warriors won the Class 3A Ridgewood Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 57, Ridgewood 46

Nazareth won the Class 3A Ridgewood Regional semifinal.

Simeon 66, Riverside-Brookfield 45

Cameron Mercer and Noah VanTholen each scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (23-8) in the Class 4A Morton Regional semifinal.

Young 63, Morton 34

The Mustangs lost the Class 4A Morton Regional semifinal.

Mount Carmel 59, Hinsdale Central 42

The Red Devils lost the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Providence 59, Montini 55

The Broncos lost the Class 3A Providence Regional semifinal.

Winnebago 52, IC Catholic Prep 49

The Knights lost the Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal.