Chicago man accused of leading Hinsdale, Oak Brook police on high-speed chase, prosecutors

A Chicago man accused of of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car will remain in jail until at least next court appearance after a motion was granted Tuesday to deny his pre-trial release, prosecutors said.

Claude Miles, 28, of the 5400 block of North Kenmore Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court Tuesday charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of possession of burglary tools, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 2 a.m. Tuesday, a Hinsdale police officer allegedly saw a 2013 Ford Fiesta driving with no rear license plate. The officer conducted a traffic stop near Ogden Avenue and Pasquinelli Drive.

Instead of stopping, the Ford, later determined to be driven by Miles, fled and reached speeds of about 73 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to the report.

Hinsdale police continued to follow Miles from a distance. Oak Brook police began pursuit near 31st Street. During the pursuit, Miles allegedly drove through a red light at 31st Street and Midwest Road where his tires were spiked, according to the release.

Miles then drove over the lane dividers and continued to drive on the opposite side of the road from 31st Street and Regent Drive, crossing over Illinois Route 83, authorities said.

He allegedly turned onto Jorie Boulevard and continued to straddle the lane divider until he came to a stop near Jorie Plaza. He was arrested without incident, according to the release.

When searching his vehicle, police allegedly found a flathead screwdriver and hammer. Following further investigation, police learned that the 2013 Ford Fiesta was reported stolen out of Chicago on Feb. 16. An investigation into this matter continues.

Following his appearance in First Appearance Court, Miles was ordered held pending the state’s motion to revoke pre-trial release on a pending burglary/retail theft case, which will be heard Feb. 25.

“The allegations that Mr. Miles was not only driving a stolen motor vehicle, but also reached speeds of nearly 75 mph in a 35-mph zone to avoid apprehension are disturbing,” Berlin said in the release. “Judge Dieden’s order to detain Mr. Miles pre-trial sends a strong message that in DuPage County if you engage in this type of dangerous behavior that endangers the lives of the public and the officers involved, you will be caught and remain behind bars awaiting trial.”