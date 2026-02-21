Five IC Catholic wrestlers, Lyons Griff Powell among area state finalists: Friday Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

IHSA state tournament

IC Catholic Prep had five wrestlers – Sammy Murante, Max Cumbee, Frank Nitti, Aiden Arnett and Brody Kelly – all win semifinal matches Friday and will wrestle for state titles on Saturday at Champaign’s State Farm Center.

Meanwhile, Montini sophomore Erik Klichurov, Montini junior Allen Woo, Lyons senior Griff Powell and Wheaton North’s Ryan Rosch also won semifinal matches.

Murante at Class 2A 126 won an 11-2 major decision over Sycamore’s Tyler Lockhart and will face Providence’s Max Mandac in the final.

Cumbee at 132 won by technical fall over Riverside-Brookfield’s Izaiah Gonzalez and will face Morton’s Harrison Dea in the final. Nitti at 144 won a 7-3 decision over St. Rita’s Jack Hogan in the semifinal and will face Crystal Lake Central’s Nicholas Marchese in the final.

Arnett at 150 won a 16-4 major decision over Oak Forest’s Austin Perez. He will face Bethalto Civic Memorial’s Knox Verbais in the final.

Kelly at 175 won by technical fall over Providence’s Ameer Khalil and will face Geneseo’s Kye Weinzierl in the final.

Klichurov in the Class 3A 113-pound semifinal won a 4-0 decision over Oak Park-River Forest’s Michael Rundell, and will face Warren’s Caleb Noble in the final.

Woo won a 7-2 decision in the Class 3A 120 semifinal over Barrington’s Caleb Pratt, and will face two-time champion Dom Munaretto of St. Charles East in the final.

Powell won a 7-4 decision over Joliet Catholic’s Adante Washington in the Class 3A 138-pound semifinal. He will face Marmion’s Zach Stewart, who handed Powell his only in-state loss this season in sectionals, in the final.

Rosch at Class 3A 190 won a 5-2 sudden victory over Fremd’s Lucas Nance and will wrestle Warren’s Aaron Stewart in the final.

Boys Basketball

Lyons 61, Downers Grove South 47

Grant Smith scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds and Nate Woods had 12 points and hit four 3-pointers with five rebounds for Lyons (22-6). Adam Flowers had 22 points and nine rebounds for Downers Grove South (23-7).

Girls Basketball

Glenbard South 68, Perspectives/IIT 21

The top-seeded Raiders (27-4) won their third straight regional title with a win in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional final.