Hinsdale Central girls basketball upsets defending state champ Kenwood: Thursday Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Hinsdale Central 50, Kenwood 49

Katherine Skinner scored 21 points and Hinsdale Central knocked off defending state champion Kenwood in the Class 4A Simeon Regional final.

Nazareth 58, Young 26

Stella Sakalas poured in 33 points with five rebounds and five steals, Mia Gage had 10 points and five rebounds and Sam Austin eight points and five rebounds for Nazareth (30-3) in the Class 4A Hancock Regional final.

St. Ignatius 48, Lyons 43

The Lions lost the Class 4A St. Ignatius Regional final.

De La Salle 46, St. Francis 37

The Spartans lost the Class 3A King Regional final.

Avani Williams had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Lucy McAllister and Cammie Molis each added 11 for the Friars (15-15) in the Class 3A Fenwick Regional final.

Boys Wrestling

State tournament

IC Catholic advanced nine wrestlers to the Class 2A semifinals and Montini advanced four wrestlers to the Class 3A state semifinals with two wins Thursday in Champaign.

Advancing for IC Catholic were Drew Murante (113), Kannon Judycki (120), Sammy Murante (126), Max Cumbee (132), Frank Nitti (144), Aiden Arnett (150), Brody Kelly (175), Foley Calcagno (190) and Anthony Sebastian (285).

Advancing were Montini’s Erik Klichurov (113), Allen Woo (120), Santino Tenuta (165) and Gavin Ericson (285).

Also advancing to the semifinals in Class 3A were Glenbard West’s Aidan Ortega (106), Lyons’ Griff Powell (138), Wheaton North’s Ryan Rosch (190).

Also advancing to the Class 2A semifinals were Riverside-Brookfield’s Izaiah Gonzalez (132) and Lemont’s Judah Heeg (190).