Man gets 24 years for 2021 shooting at Villa Park amusement park

A former Chicago man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for shooting another man at an indoor amusement park in Villa Park in 2021, prosecutors said.

Meco Norris, 30, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm that resulted in severe bodily injury to the victim following following a four-day bench trial in December 2025.

Each count is a Class X felony requiring mandatory consecutive sentencing.

On Nov. 13, 2021, Villa Park police and neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to a call of shots fired at Safari Land amusement park, 701 W. North Ave.

Following an investigation into the shooting, authorities learned that Norris and his victim were both at Safari Land for a birthday party when Norris pulled out a handgun and shot the victim three times, once in the right chest, once in the right shoulder and once in the right arm, according to authorities.

Following the shooting, Norris fled and concealed the firearm in a residential neighborhood behind Safari Land. He was arrested the following day from his Chicago residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

“On a Saturday night in November 2021, terror erupted at a crowded family friendly amusement park when Meco Norris pulled out his gun and shot a man three times in front of dozens of children and their parents,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “In my 38 years as a prosecutor, Mr. Norris’ actions are among the most egregious displays of disregard for public safety I have ever seen.”

Norris was sentenced to eight years on each of the three counts to be served consecutively, resulting in the 24-year sentence. He must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.