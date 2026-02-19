Carol Stream man accused of possession of child sexual abuse material, prosecutors

A Carol Stream man has been charged with allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

Steven A. Migliorato, 37, was charged in DuPage County Circuit Court with 14 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, each Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to a news release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.

Raoul’s investigators, along with Carol Stream police and the Lake County Sheriff Department’s electronic detection K-9, Enzo, conducted a search Feb. 18 of Migliorato’s residence in the 1100 block of Lightning Trail, according to the release.

Migliorato was arrested after evidence of child sexual abuse material was found, authorities said.

“Child exploitation leaves survivors and their families with permanent scars, making it essential to hold individuals who trade and download these heinous images and videos accountable,” Raoul said in the news release. “My office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies to find and stop individuals who exploit minors.”

Raoul’s office is prosecuting the case with DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin’s office.

“As I have said many times in the past, possession of child sexual abuse materials is not a victimless crime,” Berlin said in the release. “Each of the images allegedly possessed by Mr. Migliorato represents yet another young, innocent victim of child sexual exploitation.”

The case is part of Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

Migliorato’s next court date is scheduled for March 16.