Illinois commit Griff Powell has a family legacy in Champaign. Lyons senior aims to add chapter there at state

Glenbard West’s Ulises Rosas, left, competes with Lyons Township’s Griff Powell in the 132-pound final of the Hinsdale Central Invitational in Hinsdale. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Griff Powell’s family legacy, and his college future, is in Champaign.

He hopes to add another memorable chapter there this weekend.

The Lyons senior, who is committed to wrestle at Illinois, his parents’ alma mater, will cap off his high school career at Illinois’ State Farm Center for the IHSA state individual wrestling meet.

Powell (41-4), who placed sixth at state last year at 132 pounds, is ranked second in the Class 3A 138-pound weight class. The state tournament starts Thursday and concludes Saturday.

“The mindset is, I’m ready to get it done,” Powell said. “I know it’s my last week of high school wrestling. I know I have the next chapter. It’s nice competing down there knowing that I will be competing there for the next four years. It’s getting me ready for the next four years of college.”

Wrestling, and Illini orange and blue, runs through the Powell bloodlines.

His dad, Griff Powell Sr., wrestled at Illinois and is now the wrestling coach at Lyons. Powell’s mom, Kari Karubas, competed as a gymnast at Illinois.

The younger Powell has always been around wrestling, starting when he was 6 years old. By the end of seventh and beginning of eighth grade he made the decision to take it more seriously. His dad connected him with the prestigious Izzy Style wrestling club.

“When the first couple of months you get killed every day, obviously you will get better – you have to figure it out," Powell said. “I ended up really liking it.”

The elder Powell said Griff Jr. made a big jump in the way he competes – the technical side, the mental side – from the end of last season to this past fall. He made another huge jump from the fall to now.

“His whole high school career was constant improvement,” the older Powell said. “He didn’t take wrestling seriously when he was younger and junior high, got it going in eighth grade. He has the athleticism, the work ethic, the drive. It’s nice to see the growth. He is ready to be successful at the next level.”

Indeed, the senior Powell said his son now lives wrestling. Dad didn’t have to push son, who is self-motivated.

It’s a huge part of his life, with the choices he makes.

“It’s always on your mind, every decision you make,” the younger Powell said. “What I eat, when I go to sleep, who I surround myself with. It’s always thinking about the sport – it’s just your life. You have to enjoy what you do or you will not make much success out of it."

Powell challenged himself this season competitively. He traveled to Clovis High School in California for the Doc Buchanan Invitational, regarded as one of the elite tournaments nationwide, and placed.

Powell was undefeated against Illinois opponents this season until taking a 4-2 loss in the sectional semifinals last weekend to Marmion’s Zach Stewart, ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 10 nationally.

“Griff was right there,” the elder Powell said. “One of the things we talk about on a regular basis is constant improvement.”

Powell, who opens at state against Glenbard West’s Alejandro Aranda, is at the opposite end of the bracket to Stewart.

What did he learn from last week’s loss?

“That I’m a high contender to win the state tournament,” Powell said. “I know I can beat anybody in the state.”

Powell this week is just focused on going out and having fun, sharpening his skills, knowing that the work he has already put in puts him in a good mindset.

“I feel really good, very confident in his ability to wrestle at a very high level,” the older Powell said. “He is feeling really good, wrestling well and confident, expecting to get that first whistle and get a chance to compete. It’s a great opportunity.”