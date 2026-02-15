IC Catholic crowns six sectional champs, sends 12 wrestlers to state: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

Class 2A Antioch Sectional

IC Catholic Prep won six sectional titles and qualified 12 wrestlers for state.

ICCP sectional champs included Kannon Judycki (120), Sam Murante (126), Max Cumbee (132), Frank Nitti (144), Aiden Arnett (150) and Brody Kelly (175)

Other state qualifiers were Mike Bird (106, second), Drew Murante (113, second), Jack Hanrahan (138, second), Joey Pontrelli (157, second), Foley Calcagno (190, third) and Anthony Sebastian (285, second).

Fenwick qualified Harrison Brown (120, fourth) and Burke Burns (157, fourth).

Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional

Lemont advanced three wrestlers to state, including sectional champion Judah Heeg at 190, Alex Powers (106 pounds, second) and Cory Zator (second, 126).

Hinsdale South advanced Alexander Schuetz (fourth, 120) and Jonathan Mansker (third, 215)

Riverside-Brookfield advanced sectional champion Izaiah Gonzalez at 132 pounds, winning his championship match by technical fall, along with Tony Lombardo (fourth, 138) and Nick O’Connor (third, 175)

Glenbard South advanced Jin Tai, third at 144 pounds, Anthony Kinney (fourth, 165) and Ambrose Davis (fourth, 285).

Class 3A Conant Sectional

Glenbard West junior Aidan Ortega (42-1) won the 106-pound championship, York senior Jackson Hanselman (42-4) won the 165-pound title and Wheaton North senior Ryan Rosch (31-2) the 190-pound title, leading area qualifiers at Conant.

Other qualifiers included Glenbard West’s Alejandro Aranda (138, second), Tallis Taylor (165 second), Phin Codinha (215, second) and Marc Tchapda (285), fourth, Wheaton North’s Jacob Veltri (165, third) and Julian Flores (175, second), York’s Beau Walker (190, third)

Girls Wrestling

Schaumburg Sectional

Hinsdale South’s Callie Carr (35-1) suffered her first loss in two seasons, getting pinned with 58 seconds left while leading her match, but the defending state champion still advanced to state in the 155-pound bracket to lead area state qualifiers at Schaumburg.

York freshman Charlie Dolan (30-2) won the 125-pound championship with a technical fall in the final.

Meanwhile Willowbrook sophomore Angie Manlapaz (15-4), who a week ago won her school’s first girls wrestling regional championship, advanced with a fourth-place finish at 115.

“It means that I tried my best, even though it’s my first year,” Manlapaz said. “I just want to thank my coaches and my family for putting me in the position where I’m at. I’m so proud of myself.”

Manlapaz earned a pin at 1:39 of her blood round match to reach state.

“I caught her in a bad position. I have really good upper body strength and I knew I could use that to my advantage,” she said.

Other state qualifiers at Schaumburg included Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv (105, third), Glenbard West’s Karolina Konopka (120, second), Lemont’s Molly O’Connor (125, third), Wheaton Academy’s Catherine Diehl (130, third), Glenbard East’s Maria Green (140, second), Wheaton Warrenville South’s Louisa Enslen (145, fourth),

Boys Basketball

Downers Grove South 59, Addison Trail 46

The Mustangs won the West Suburban Gold game.

Downers Grove North 51, Glenbard West 39

The Trojans won the West Suburban Silver game.

Lyons 73, Oak Park-River Forest 48

Grant Smith had 32 points and six rebounds and Nate Woods had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Lions (20-6, 10-1 West Suburban Silver), who pulled even with York for the Silver lead with one game left.

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Elgin 38

Cam Mercer scored 17 points and Biskupic 13 for the Bulldogs (22-7).

York 49, Rockford Guilford 46

Joseph Lubbe scored 16 points for the Dukes (26-4) in the nonconference win.

St. Francis 72, St. Charles East 48

Benjamin Whorlow and Tanner Hozian each scored 14 points for the Spartans.

Kaneland 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 46

David Showman had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers at the Indian Creek Shootout.

Warren 78, Hinsdale Central 48

Jaxson Davis scored 25 points and Braylon Walker 22 for Warren at the Indian Creek Shootout. Cole Bero scored 15 for Hinsdale Central.

Indian Creek 62, IC Catholic Prep 54

Alex Simkowski scored 15 points and Noah Valadez 14 for the Knights at the Indian Creek Shootout.