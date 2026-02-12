Riverside-Brookfield boys basketball clinches share of UEC East title: Wednesday’s Suburban Life roundup

Boys Basketball
Riverside-Brookfield 69, West Chicago 33
Cam Mercer scored 17 points and Colin Cimino and Liam Enright added 15 each as the Bulldogs (21-6, 11-1) clinched at least a share of the Upstate Eight East championship.
Glenbard East 68, Bartlett 42
Michael Nee scored 19 points and Jacob Marynowski 15 for the Rams (25-3).
Leo 44, St. Francis 40 (OT)
Tanner Hozian scored 19 points and Benjamin Whorlow added 12 for the Spartans.
Ridgewood 52, Glenbard South 36
Mason Fort scored 11 points and Johnathan Hadley 10 for the Raiders.
Batavia 51, Wheaton North 48
Henry Schlickman scored 26 points and Ben Gillmar 10 for the Falcons.
Wheaton Warrenville South 60, St. Charles North 48
The Tigers earned the DuKane Conference win.