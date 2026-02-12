Riverside-Brookfield boys basketball clinches share of UEC East title: Wednesday’s Suburban Life roundup

Boys Basketball

Riverside-Brookfield 69, West Chicago 33

Cam Mercer scored 17 points and Colin Cimino and Liam Enright added 15 each as the Bulldogs (21-6, 11-1) clinched at least a share of the Upstate Eight East championship.

Glenbard East 68, Bartlett 42

Michael Nee scored 19 points and Jacob Marynowski 15 for the Rams (25-3).

Leo 44, St. Francis 40 (OT)

Tanner Hozian scored 19 points and Benjamin Whorlow added 12 for the Spartans.

Ridgewood 52, Glenbard South 36

Mason Fort scored 11 points and Johnathan Hadley 10 for the Raiders.

Batavia 51, Wheaton North 48

Henry Schlickman scored 26 points and Ben Gillmar 10 for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 60, St. Charles North 48

The Tigers earned the DuKane Conference win.