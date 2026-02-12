Glen Ellyn Park District to improve Village Green Park with $600,000 state grant

The Glen Ellyn Park District has been awarded a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

The funds will support planned improvements at Village Green Park, 130 S. Lambert.

The OSLAD grant will assist with a variety of proposed enhancements at Village Green Park, including the renovation of two baseball fields, a 0.65-mile perimeter walking path and a new shelter.

Additional improvements include an adult fitness area and restroom improvements. The project also encompasses revitalized batting cages, improved pickleball amenities, bean bag toss games and native restoration of woodland and wetland areas with interpretive signage.

“The OSLAD grant program provides critical matching funds that allow us to develop and improve the outdoor recreational facilities our residents rely on,” Dave Thommes, Executive Director of the Glen Ellyn Park District, said in a statement. “We are extremely appreciative to receive this grant for Village Green Park and would like to thank our state legislators and the IDNR staff for their continued support of this essential program which directly benefits our community.”

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that helps communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects. It has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since its establishment, OSLAD has awarded $640 million for park projects throughout Illinois.