St. Edward celebrates senior night with 62-38 triumph over IC Catholic Prep

What a way to celebrate senior night at St. Edward High School in Elgin on Tuesday.

Sprinting to a 13-point lead after one quarter, the Green Wave cruised to a 62-38 nonconference win over IC Catholic Prep.

During the first eight minutes the Green Wave blistered the nets, connecting on 10 of 14 from the field for 71%. Of 24 baskets on the night, the Green Wave (22-7) dished out 18 assists.

“We really moved the ball well and were able to get the ball in the seams of their defense and get good shots,” said St. Edward coach Michelle Dawson. “We are a very unselfish team. We played with great intensity on defense.

“It was a great night for the seniors.”

The Green Wave’s biggest lead was 41-13 on a 3-pointer by Ginger Younger with 1:33 left in the first half.

Junior Savannah Lynch paced St. Edward with 20 points with two 3-pointers and six assists.

“It was a great night for the seniors,” said Lynch. “I was looking for the seniors all night. We are a very unselfish team. We are a very confident team going into the regionals next week.”

Senior Sanaai McPherson added 11 points and five assists for the winners.

“It was a big decision for me to come here,” said McPherson. “It was a great night for me and the seniors. It means a lot to me.”

Layne Dawson scored 11 points with seven rebounds for the Green Wave.

Senior Jordan Sauls tallied seven points with three assists, while seniors Allison Espounge and Younger tallied five apiece.

Committing only eight turnovers, the Green Wave converted 24 of 38 shots from the field for 63% and made 7 of 12 from 3-point range for 58%.

“We did a great job of getting good shots,” said Dawson. “We are moving up a class (1A to 2A). We will be prepared and make sure we will play at a high level.”

The visiting Knights (12-16), who turned the ball over 23 times, were led by Libby Phillips and Mary Kay Hilgart with 13 points apiece.

