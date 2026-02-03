West Suburban Health and Wellness Expo set for Wednesday in Aurora

The West Suburban Health & Wellness Expo will be held Feb. 4 in Aurora (Courtesy West Suburban Health & Wellness Expo)

The West Suburban Health and Wellness Expo will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 at at Sandman Sleep, 4400 McCoy Drive, Aurora.

Participants will receive a passport which they will get stamped as they visit with health and wellness professionals. Turn this passport in to enter a drawing to win a $1,000 gift certificate for Selvin’s Outdoor Living.

Also on hand will be massage therapy and facial practitioners, The NOW Massage from Naperville, and Midwest Orthopedics at Rush Copley Medical Center, experts at assessing sports injuries and determining the musculoskeletal condition.

Amada SeniorCare, which offers in-home caregiving and long-term care insurance advocacy, and McWilliams Vein Center, which specializes in treatments for vein disease, also will attend the expo.

Kohler Waters Spa, a luxury spa known for the hydrotherapy spa with whirlpool, waterfall, steam room, sauna and cool dip pool amenities, and ETHR Lab, which offers both wellness and aesthetic services also will be in attendance.

The Wellness Facilitator, which practices holistic energy healing and fitness coaching, and Tyson’s Taekwondo Martial Arts, which works with children and adults to improve overall health and self-defense training, will be on hand.

Other expo participants include:

Eat Live Elevate, which helps people on their overall health and wellness with nutritional guidance Hopeology, which offers you mental guidance

Pure Health Aurora, which specializes in rehabilitation and chiropractic care

Energy Flow Acupuncture and Wellness, which specializing in acupuncture, hormone balancing, fertility and offers herbal medicine

FiveOneFive Fitness, which helps with both body and mind assessment and development a plan for personal health and wellness growth

Twin Dental, a one-stop shop for all dental needs.

Paris Bistro, will have healthy food offerings including salads, veggie wrap and fruit cups

For additional information, text 847-903-0793