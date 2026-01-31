Wheaton Academy, Marengo, Johnsburg finish 1-2-3 at Richmond-Burton Regional

The Wheaton Academy boys wrestling team and young fans pose after winning the Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Andy Tavegia)

Going into the final weight class of the day, everyone in attendance knew some school was walking away having made school history.

Wheaton Academy wound up being that school.

In a tense battle that switched hands multiple times throughout the championship and third-place bouts, Wheaton Academy edged Marengo 184.5-177 to earn the Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional title. Both schools were aiming for their first regional titles.

Tyler Jones (Andy Tavegia)

The Warriors claimed the title on the backs of their seniors, Lincoln Hoger and Tyler Jones. Both returning state qualifiers and ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight class – Hoger at 144 and Jones at 165 – the duo cruised to regional titles.

“We’ve won one tournament in program history,” coach Steve Aiello said. “Five years ago, this team had never placed in a tournament. And winning a team regional and going to sectional is everything for the program.”

However, just as important might have been bonus points with 11 total sectional qualifiers.

Mitchell Aukes (Andy Tavegia)

It was anything but a lost day for Marengo though. While there wasn’t a regional title, there were nine sectional qualifiers. That included regional champion Mitchell Aukes at 138 pounds. A freshman making a lot of waves, Aukes (38-3) won by technical fall over Wheaton Academy’s Eli Shin.

“I’ve learned a lot and had a lot of mental growth,” Aukes said of his first season, in which he is ranked No. 10. “I’ve learned a lot just being in a new room with a lot of new guys, making new friends. It’s been really fun, honestly. It’s been a big success.

“It’s not done yet, but working to get there.”

While the Rockets have been a bit banged up, nobody had a better championship round than Richmond-Burton. The Rockets won four regional crowns, starting with Lelan Nelson at 126 pounds.

Lelan Nelson (Andy Tavegia)

Claiming his second regional title in as many tries, Nelson defeated Wheaton Academy’s Buckley Kazmeirzek by fall in 3:13. Nelson said after a slower start than he expected, he is starting to feel a groove at 126 pounds after placing fifth in state as a freshman at 106 pounds.

“It’s a lot tougher in this weight compared to last year,” Nelson said of the climb in weight class. “There are more people. I had a little bit of a rough start, but I’m picking it up now. I feel great.”

Maxwell Martin earned the title at 157 pounds, defeating Johnsburg’s Kainoa Ancog, 10-5. Shane Falasca notched a 5-1 decision over Owen Bills for the crown at 215 pounds. Finally, 285-pounder Breckin Campbell took down Wheaton Academy’s Hezzy Garcia by fall in 1:37.

Richmond-Burton had six total sectional qualifiers and finished fourth as a team.

R-B was right behind Johnsburg, which was third. The Skyhawks were led by three regional titlists, including a thrilling victory from Tanner Hansen at 150 pounds. After failing to advance out of regionals as a freshman, Hansen scored a late reversal to edge Marengo’s 2-1 in the title match as a sophomore.

“He normally covered the right side, but he went to the left, and that’s where I’m good at getting out,” Hansen said of the reversal with 39 seconds left. “He covered that side, I got up. I knew I was going to break [the hold of] his hands, so as soon as I broke his hands, I stood and switched and got him and rode him out.”

Duke Mays, a state qualifier a year ago, cruised to the crown at 175 pounds (9-0 major over Conner Sacco of Marengo), while Jackson Hjorth earned a 5-3 decision over Marengo’s Frankie Solis at 190 pounds. Johnsburg qualified nine wrestlers for sectionals.

Plano’s Wyatt Crowe opened the finals round with a title at 106 pounds. He took down Wheaton Academy’s Elliot Hardy by fall in 4:19.

Wyatt Crowe (Andy Tavegia)

“I feel (this title) is more of a team effort in the practice room, because I wouldn’t be here without them,” Crowe said. “My focus was mainly just to have good matches. I chase good matches, because that’s what makes you better.”

Alden-Hebron’s Colton Crowell qualified for sectionals at 175 pounds. He trailed Plano’s Joseph Lim before tallying a fall in 3:53.

Genoa-Kingston finished ninth as a team and did not have any sectional qualifiers.