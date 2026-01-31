Glenbard West boys basketball beats Hinsdale Central in OT: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Glenbard West 51, Hinsdale Central 48 (OT)

Jacobs Harvanek scored 17 points for the Hilltoppers (10-12, 6-2 West Suburban Silver).

Lyons 82, Proviso West 43

Grant Smith had 25 points and five rebounds, Nate Woods scored 14 points, Owen Carroll 12 and Timmy Sloan 11 and five assists for Lyons (15-6, 6-1 West Suburban Silver).

York 51, Oak Park-River Forest 32

Joseph Lubbe scored 15 points and Jackson Rennick added eight for the Dukes (21-3, 8-0 West Suburban Silver).

Downers Grove South 59, Morton 31

The Mustangs (17-5, 8-0 West Suburban Gold) won their eighth straight game.

Riverside-Brookfield 78, Elmwood Park 43

Noah VanTholen scored 22 points, Cameron Mercer 16 and Colin Cimino 11 for the Bulldogs (18-5, 8-1 Upstate Eight Conference), who won their 10th straight.

Glenbard East 74, Fenton 27

Jacob Marynowski scored 14 points, Norman Loechel 11 and Michael Nee 10 for the Rams (23-2, 9-0 Upstate Eight).

Glenbard South 56, West Chicago 41

Sean Reese scored 19 points, Mason Fort 11 and Johnathan Hadley 10 for Glenbard South (17-7, 5-3 Upstate Eight Conference).

De La Salle 46, St. Francis 44

Tanner Hozian scored 17 points and Benjamin Whorlow 13 for the Spartans (7-12, 0-6 Catholic League Blue).

Joliet Catholic 63, Nazareth 57

The Roadrunners (11-13, 2-4) dropped the East Suburban Catholic Conference game.