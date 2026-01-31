Glenbard West boys basketball beats Hinsdale Central in OT: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Glenbard West 51, Hinsdale Central 48 (OT)
Jacobs Harvanek scored 17 points for the Hilltoppers (10-12, 6-2 West Suburban Silver).
Lyons 82, Proviso West 43
Grant Smith had 25 points and five rebounds, Nate Woods scored 14 points, Owen Carroll 12 and Timmy Sloan 11 and five assists for Lyons (15-6, 6-1 West Suburban Silver).
York 51, Oak Park-River Forest 32
Joseph Lubbe scored 15 points and Jackson Rennick added eight for the Dukes (21-3, 8-0 West Suburban Silver).
Downers Grove South 59, Morton 31
The Mustangs (17-5, 8-0 West Suburban Gold) won their eighth straight game.
Riverside-Brookfield 78, Elmwood Park 43
Noah VanTholen scored 22 points, Cameron Mercer 16 and Colin Cimino 11 for the Bulldogs (18-5, 8-1 Upstate Eight Conference), who won their 10th straight.
Glenbard East 74, Fenton 27
Jacob Marynowski scored 14 points, Norman Loechel 11 and Michael Nee 10 for the Rams (23-2, 9-0 Upstate Eight).
Glenbard South 56, West Chicago 41
Sean Reese scored 19 points, Mason Fort 11 and Johnathan Hadley 10 for Glenbard South (17-7, 5-3 Upstate Eight Conference).
De La Salle 46, St. Francis 44
Tanner Hozian scored 17 points and Benjamin Whorlow 13 for the Spartans (7-12, 0-6 Catholic League Blue).
Joliet Catholic 63, Nazareth 57
The Roadrunners (11-13, 2-4) dropped the East Suburban Catholic Conference game.