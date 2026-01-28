Cam Mercer’s 25 points pace Riverside-Brookfield to 9th straight win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Morton 55

Cam Mercer scored 25 points, Colin Cimino had 14 and Liam Enright 10 points and 10 assists to lead the Bulldogs (17-5) to their ninth straight win.

Lyons 64, Hinsdale South 43

Owen Carroll had 21 points and three steals, Grant Smith 14 points and six rebounds and Nate Woods 10 points and six rebounds for Lyons (14-6).

Glenbard South 54, Montini 42

Sean Reese scored 20 points, Amir Jackson 12 and Will Sieck 10 for the Raiders (16-7).

Brother Rice 58, St. Francis 46

Tanner Hozian scored 16 points and Benjamin Whorlow 10 for the Spartans (7-11, 0-5 Catholic League Blue).

TF North 56, Lemont 49

Ryan Crane scored 14 points and Julian Overton and Luke Glotzbach 11 each for Lemont (13-8, 7-1 South Suburban Blue).

Wheaton North 66, Glenbard West 57

Brady Johnson scored 16 points, Josh Abushanab 14 and Chase Cavan 13 for the Hilltoppers (9-12) in the nonconference loss.

Girls Basketball

Montini 47, Latin 32

Paige Pittman scored 20 points and Nathalia Richardson 16 for Montini.

Fenwick 54, Oak Park-River Forest 38

Cammie Molis had 21 points on seven 3-pointers and Zoe Dray had nine points and nine rebounds for the Friars (9-14).