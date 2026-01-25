York, Downers Grove North win games at Batavia Night of Hoops: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

York 43, Hillcrest 38

Hunter Stepanich, Sawyer Asgedom, Will O’Leary and Joseph Lubbe each scored eight points for the Dukes (19-3) at Batavia’s Night of Hoops.

Downers Grove North 66, West Aurora 62 (OT)

The Trojans (12-10) won in overtime at Batavia’s Night of Hoops.

Glenbard East 78, Willowbrook 52

Michael Nee scored the first 11 points of the game and finished with 24, Jacob Marynowski added 15 and Sam Walton 10 (21-2).

Lyons 68, Proviso East 39

Grant Smith had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists, Owen Carroll 10 points and two assists and Timmy Sloan eight points, four assists and three rebounds for Lyons (13-6).

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 63, Joliet Catholic 21

Sophia Towne had 16 points and five assists, Mia Gage 13 points and 12 rebounds, Lyla Shelton 13 points and Stella Sakalas 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Roadrunners (20-3, 6-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference).