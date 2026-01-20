Stella Sakalas’ 29 points lead Nazareth to win at Coach Kipp Hoopsfest: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 60, Homewood-Flossmoor 36

Stella Sakalas had 29 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, Mia Gage 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Lyla Shelton 10 points, three rebounds and two steals for the Roadrunners (18-3) at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Benet.

Downers Grove North 50, Libertyville 45

Campbell Thulin had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans (21-2) at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Benet.

Boys Basketball

Benet 72, Chaminade (Mo.) 54

Jayden Wright and Colin Stack scored 15 points each and Ethan MacDermot 13 for Benet at the MLK the Dream Continues Shootout at Homewood-Flossmoor.

Riverside-Brookfield 64, Crete-Monee 55

Cameron Mercer poured in 32 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-5) at the Fenwick MLK Day Classic to their seventh straight win. Colin Cimino added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Downers Grove North 59, Rockford East 39

At Wheaton Warrenville South, Colin Doyle scored 22 points and Jack Romsey 14 for the Trojans.

Rockford East 81, Willowbrook 77

The Warriors were edged by the E-Rabs at Wheaton Warrenville South.

York 53, St. Francis 23

At Geneva, Hunter Stepanich scored 11 points and Joseph Lubbe added 10 for the Dukes.

St. Patrick 57, Fenwick 42

Jake Thies scored nine points and Corey Griffin and Dominick Rogers seven each for the Friars at the Fenwick MLK Day Classic.