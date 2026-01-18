Cameron Mercer’s 21 points pace Riverside-Brookfield past Lyons: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Riverside-Brookfield 55, Lyons 40
Cameron Mercer had 21 points, Ben Biskupic added 12 and Noah Van Tholen and Liam Enright each scored 10 for the Bulldogs (14-5).
Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Oak Park-River Forest 40
Brady McClatchy scored 17 points, David Showman 12 and AJ Rogers 11 for the Tigers at the WW South MLK event.
Glenbard North 59, Downers Grove North 46
Jacob Vroman scored 15 points and Colin Doyle added 13 for the Trojans at the WW South MLK event.
Girls Basketball
Benet 61, Glenbrook South 39
Emma Briggs scored 19 points for Benet at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Maine West.
Lake Zurich 67, Lyons 49
Gwen Smith scored 21 points for Lyons at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Maine West.
York 54, Sandburg 47
Olivia Silkaitis scored 20 points for York at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Maine West.
Rolling Meadows 52, Downers Grove South 10
Jakylah Thomas scored six points for Downers Grove South at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Maine West.