Cameron Mercer’s 21 points pace Riverside-Brookfield past Lyons: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Riverside-Brookfield 55, Lyons 40

Cameron Mercer had 21 points, Ben Biskupic added 12 and Noah Van Tholen and Liam Enright each scored 10 for the Bulldogs (14-5).

Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Oak Park-River Forest 40

Brady McClatchy scored 17 points, David Showman 12 and AJ Rogers 11 for the Tigers at the WW South MLK event.

Glenbard North 59, Downers Grove North 46

Jacob Vroman scored 15 points and Colin Doyle added 13 for the Trojans at the WW South MLK event.

Girls Basketball

Benet 61, Glenbrook South 39

Emma Briggs scored 19 points for Benet at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Maine West.

Lake Zurich 67, Lyons 49

Gwen Smith scored 21 points for Lyons at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Maine West.

York 54, Sandburg 47

Olivia Silkaitis scored 20 points for York at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Maine West.

Rolling Meadows 52, Downers Grove South 10

Jakylah Thomas scored six points for Downers Grove South at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Maine West.