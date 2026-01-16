2 days, 4 accused of fleeing, eluding police in DuPage County: authorities

Four individuals have been charged this week with fleeing and eluding police in unrelated incidents, a crime that has sharply increased over the past few years, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Addison, Bensenville, Elmhurst and Glen Ellyn police arrested the four individuals, charging each with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding in addition to other misdemeanor and petty offenses.

In two of the cases, the court granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release for the defendant.

About 10:41 p.m. Jan. 15, Breyanna Matthews, 26, of the 100 block of South 11th Street, DeKalb, allegedly fled a Glen Ellyn police officer, drove over a curb and struck a fire hydrant causing more than $300 in damage, according to state’s attorney’s office news release.

Additionally, Matthews is charged with misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including driving while license suspended, disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, authorities said.

Matthews was released at the scene on her own recognizance. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Nieves, 23, of the 900 block of South York Road, Bensenville, allegedly fled Bensenville police at speeds of about 81 mph in a 30-mph zone about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 15.

After Nieves entered Interstate 290 eastbound, officers terminated pursuit out of safety concerns. Later that evening, after learning Nieves had allegedly returned to DuPage County, police re-engaged pursuit and ultimately spike-stripped Nieves’ vehicle. The pursuit ended at Nieves’ residence, according to the release.

Nieves is charged with attempted fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, speeding 35+ over, disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to the release.

The state’s motion to deny Nieves’ pre-trial release was granted. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Earlier that day, Michael Tricoci, 23, of the 200 block of North Craig Place, Lombard, allegedy fled from an Addison police officer as the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Lake Street.

The incident took place about 2:58 p.m. as Tricoci allegedly fled the officer at speeds of approximately 80 mph in a 35-mph zone. He allegedly weaved in and out of traffic and, at one point, veered into oncoming traffic. Authorities arrested Tricoci after he crashed into a semi-truck.

Tricoci is also charged with speeding 35+ over limit, reckless driving, unlawful possession of cannabis by driver, improper lane usage, disobey stop sign, disobey traffic control signal and operate uninsured motor vehicle, according to the release.

The court granted the state’s motion to deny Tricoci pre-trial release. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

About 10:48 p.m. Jan. 14, Jamal Turner, 26, of the 3200 block of West Crystal Street, Chicago, allegedly fled from an Elmhurst police officer near Church Street and Interstate 294 when the officer attempted to pull him over for no front license plate, authorities said.

Turner entered I-294 and was traveling at speeds in excess of 60 mph in a construction zone on the expressway. The officer terminated pursuit out of safety concerns.

The following day, the vehicle was spotted in Villa Park at which time Elmhurst police responded to the location and arrested Turner.

He is also charged with driving while license suspended, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, no registration plate on vehicle front/rear, obstructed front windshield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to the release.

The state’s motion to detain Turner pre-trial was denied. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

“In 2020, DuPage County recorded a combined 158 cases of fleeing and eluding a police officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. Since that time, we have seen an alarming increase in these numbers resulting in 409 cases recorded in 2025, a 159% increase,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“This staggering increase is completely unacceptable. Law enforcement in DuPage County is determined to aggressively, yet safely, do what is necessary to apprehend those who unnecessarily put not only their life, but the lives of the officers involved and thousands of innocent motorists at great risk.”