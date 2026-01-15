Nazareth’s Stella Sakalas scores 26 in return, leads win over Marist: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 56, Marist 33

Stella Sakalas, who left Monday’s game in the first half with an apparent ankle injury, returned to score 26 points and grab eight rebounds to pace the Roadrunners (16-3, 4-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference) in La Grange Park. Mia Gage added 14 points and nine rebounds and Sophia Towne 12 points and seven assists.

Boys Basketball

Batavia 43, Wheaton Warrenville South (OT)

The Tigers rallied from an 11-point deficit before falling to the Bulldogs.

Girls Bowling

Addison Trail 2,995, Willowbrook 2,558

Willowbrook’s Reese Farquhar rolled a 208 on her senior night. Katherine Pettinger had Willowbrook’s high series of 534.