Danny Snyder scores 1,000th career point in Glenbard East win: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Glenbard East 62, Lincoln-Way Central 34

Michael Nee scored 22 points, Danny Snyder added 12, including his 1,000th career point and Keenan House had 11 for the Rams (17-2) in the nonconference win in Lombard.

Benet 57, Loyola 26

Colin Stack scored 15 points and Jayden Wright added 12 for the Redwings (19-1) at the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep.

York 64, Stevenson 48

Joseph Lubbe poured in 30 points, Will O’Leary added 10 and Hunter Stepanich nine for the Dukes (15-3).

Riverside-Brookfield 61, Nazareth 56

Cameron Mercer scored 27 points and Liam Enright added 13 for the Bulldogs (12-5).

Glenbard South 59, East Aurora 55

Sean Reese scored 15 points and Johnathan Hadley and Hunter Fort added 13 apiece for the Raiders.

Lemont 53, Hinsdale Central 51

Zane Schneider scored 25 points and Julian Overton and Ryan Crane 12 apiece for Lemont.

Lyons 72, Rich 52

Grant Smith had 24 points and five rebounds, Owen Carroll 18 points and three assists, Nate Woods scored 15 points and Timmy Sloan 10 for Lyons.

West Aurora 65, Glenbard West 52

Josh Abushanab scored 27 points for the Hilltoppers (6-9) in the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep.

McHenry 74, Willowbrook 67

Jaylen Griffin scored 24 points and OJ Powell had 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Willowbrook.

Maine West 63, Morton 53

The Mustangs dropped a nonconference game.

Prospect 58, Wheaton North 50

The Falcons dropped the game at Lake Park.

Palatine 58, Wheaton Warrenville South 51

The Tigers lost the game at Lake Park.

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 52, Marian Catholic 35

Stella Sakalas scored 22 points and Mia Gage added 12 for the Roadrunners (14-3, 3-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference). Sophia Towne and Lyla Shelton added eight apiece.