Danny Snyder scores 1,000th career point in Glenbard East win: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Glenbard East 62, Lincoln-Way Central 34
Michael Nee scored 22 points, Danny Snyder added 12, including his 1,000th career point and Keenan House had 11 for the Rams (17-2) in the nonconference win in Lombard.
Benet 57, Loyola 26
Colin Stack scored 15 points and Jayden Wright added 12 for the Redwings (19-1) at the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep.
York 64, Stevenson 48
Joseph Lubbe poured in 30 points, Will O’Leary added 10 and Hunter Stepanich nine for the Dukes (15-3).
Riverside-Brookfield 61, Nazareth 56
Cameron Mercer scored 27 points and Liam Enright added 13 for the Bulldogs (12-5).
Glenbard South 59, East Aurora 55
Sean Reese scored 15 points and Johnathan Hadley and Hunter Fort added 13 apiece for the Raiders.
Lemont 53, Hinsdale Central 51
Zane Schneider scored 25 points and Julian Overton and Ryan Crane 12 apiece for Lemont.
Lyons 72, Rich 52
Grant Smith had 24 points and five rebounds, Owen Carroll 18 points and three assists, Nate Woods scored 15 points and Timmy Sloan 10 for Lyons.
West Aurora 65, Glenbard West 52
Josh Abushanab scored 27 points for the Hilltoppers (6-9) in the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep.
McHenry 74, Willowbrook 67
Jaylen Griffin scored 24 points and OJ Powell had 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Willowbrook.
Maine West 63, Morton 53
The Mustangs dropped a nonconference game.
Prospect 58, Wheaton North 50
The Falcons dropped the game at Lake Park.
Palatine 58, Wheaton Warrenville South 51
The Tigers lost the game at Lake Park.
Girls Basketball
Nazareth 52, Marian Catholic 35
Stella Sakalas scored 22 points and Mia Gage added 12 for the Roadrunners (14-3, 3-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference). Sophia Towne and Lyla Shelton added eight apiece.