Jake Thies’ basket in final seconds gives Fenwick win over Brother Rice: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Fenwick 35, Brother Rice 34

Jake Thies’ basket with 3.7 seconds left gave the Friars a home victory in the Catholic League Blue thriller.

Kayonta Williams scored 10 points and Tommy Thies seven points for Fenwick (7-8, 1-2).

IC Catholic Prep 62, Providence-St. Mel 50

Will Schmidt scored 16 points, Donnel Sallis 11 and Grant Bowen 10 for the visiting Knights.

Willowbrook 72, Proviso East 55

OJ Powell scored 26 points and Jaylen Griffin 23 for the Warriors in the West Suburban Gold win.

Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Lake Park 52

The Tigers earned the DuKane Conference road win.

Benet 71, Marian Catholic 37

The Redwings rolled to the East Suburban Catholic Conference home win.

Downers Grove South 70, Leyden 58

The Mustangs picked up the West Suburban Gold road win.

Hinsdale Central 60, Oak Park-River Forest 49

The Red Devils won the West Suburban Silver game.

Proviso West 62, Downers Grove North 51

The Trojans dropped the West Suburban Silver game.