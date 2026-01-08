Suburban Life girls basketball notebook: Ellie Noble takes starring role as Glenbard West is off to 17-1 start

Glenbard West’s Ellie Noble (right) drives for a layup past Mundelein’s Casey Vyverman (11) and Gabby MacApinlac during the Grow the Game Showcase on January 2, 2026 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Ellie Noble played a key supporting role as a sophomore last year for Glenbard West’s first sectional champion in 26 years.

What was in store for this season?

With seven seniors graduating off that 23-win team, it was natural to wonder.

It turns out, the Hilltoppers might be even better.

Noble is a huge reason why.

The 6-foot junior forward, now in her third varsity season, has emerged as a star at Glenbard West. She’s piled up huge numbers of late, and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer the day after Christmas to beat Hersey at the Fox River Classic.

With Noble leading the way, Glenbard West is 17-1, in first place in the West Suburban Silver and has won 10 straight games since its only loss to Nazareth Dec. 6.

“Ellie has been fantastic,” Glenbard West coach Kristi Faulkner said. “She is a three-level scorer. She can shoot the 3, midrange, finish at the rim. She’s athletic and strong and fast and a terrific rebounder. She’s a kid that will continue to get better as her confidence continues to grow.”

Noble is excited to be part of a program that continues to be one of the area’s best in Faulkner’s ninth season. She’s complemented by a young, talented group from a Glenbard West JV team that went undefeated last year.

“We are all coming together as a team, our camaraderie has grown – it feels great," Noble said. “It was a little different this year, we did have so many graduating seniors. With our coaches especially we have the same goals. We started the season off together kind of laying down what we are trying to achieve. We share a common goal.

“Our energy especially is a big reason for our success. Our bench is really loud. Everybody is important to the team’s success. Nobody’s effort is going unnoticed.”

Noble last season scored 11 points in Glenbard West’s regional final win, then had seven points and 19 rebounds in an overtime upset of top-seeded St. Charles East in the sectional semifinal.

This season she is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds, with also 2.5 deflections per game and shooting free throws at a 78% clip.

She’s been routinely over 20 points in the last month, with 22 points in Glenbard West’s win over St. Ignatius in the Fox River Classic championship game, 23 against Hersey and a career-high 24 in a win over York.

“She is taking that next step and having that confidence, that she has the ability,” Faulkner said. “She has the mentality of taking what is there and being aggressive, trusting the moment. Teammates are doing a good job of setting her up and she’s capitalizing.”

Noble’s most memorable moment came in the win over Hersey. She hit a 3-pointer with a half-minute left to pull Glenbard West within one. Then she hit the game-winning 3 from the top of the key just before time expired.

“I just knew we were down, there was time running out, I was open and I wanted to shoot it,” Noble said.

As good as Noble has been, the Hilltoppers have been far from a one-girl show.

Junior point guard Katie Meehan is Glenbard West’s second-leading scorer at almost 9 points per game, leads the team in assists at 3 a game and grabs almost 3 rebounds per game.

“The balance on this team is special,” Faulkner said. “On any given night different kids have stepped up unique to this team. It’s the 1-14 girls on this team. They’re all really invested and engaged, cheering each other on.”

Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest lineup

The lineup for the 36th Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest, to be held January 17 at Maine West and January 19 at Benet, has been announced.

Eight games for January 17 at Maine West include Nazareth vs. Maine South at 9:30 a.m., Rolling Meadows vs. Downers Grove South at 11 a.m., Benet vs. Glenbrook South at 2 p.m., Sandburg vs. York at 3:30 p.m. and Lyons vs. Lake Zurich at 6:30 p.m.

Benet will host 12 games on January 19, including Nazareth vs. Homewood-Flossmoor at 10 a.m., Downers Grove North vs. Libertyville at 11:30 a.m., Geneva vs. Hinsdale South at noon and Benet vs. Young at 2:30 p.m.

The full schedule can be found on X at @CoachKippHoops.

Benet No. 1 in first AP Class 4A poll

The first Associated Press girls basketball statewide rankings were released on Wednesday.

Benet is No. 1 in Class 4A, followed by Waubonsie Valley, Loyola, DePaul Prep, Naperville Central, Nazareth, Glenbard West, Fremd, Maine South and Lyons.

Coincidentally, Benet is also ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A boys rankings.

Washington is ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A girls poll, Teutopolis in Class 2A and Brownstown/St. Elmo in Class 1A.