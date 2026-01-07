Joseph Lubbe’s 27 points lead York past Willowbrook: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball
York 61, Willowbrook 50
Joseph Lubbe poured in 27 points and Hunter Stepanich added 19 for the Dukes (13-3) in the West Suburban Conference crossover game.
Glenbard East 85, Elmwood Park 51
Michael Nee scored 23 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Sam Walton chipped in 13 points and Danny Snyder 11 for the Rams (15-2).
Riverside-Brookfield 66, Ridgewood 40
Cameron Mercer scored 25 points and Liam Enright added 12 for the Bulldogs (10-5, 5-1).
Glenbard South 63, Bartlett 40
Sean Reese scored 16 points and Johnathan Hadley added 14 for the Raiders (13-5, 4-1).
Wheaton Warrenville South 49, St. Charles North 31
The Tigers improved to 10-4 overall, 4-1 in DuKane Conference play.
Girls Basketball
Glenbard West 59, Metea Valley 26
The Hilltoppers rolled to the nonconference win.
Trinity 43, Fenwick 35
Eleanor Gibson scored 11 points and Lucy McAllister and Avani Williams nine each for the Friars.