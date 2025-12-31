Jacob Marynowski’s 29 points pace Glenbard East to 3rd at Jack Tosh: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Glenbard East 71, Perspectives 49

Jacob Marynowski poured in 29 points with 11 rebounds and Keenan House added 20, leading the Rams (13-2) to the win in the third-place game of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Sam Walton added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

York 55, Oswego 49

Joseph Lubbe scored 14 points and Carter Herron 10 as the Dukes won the consolation championship of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

ICCP/Westmont Holiday Tournament

Willowbrook 52, IC Catholic Prep 45 (Tuesday’s result)

OJ Powell had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Jaylen Griffin added 10 rebounds as the Warriors won the championship of the ICCP/Westmont tournament;