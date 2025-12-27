Cameron Mercer scores 1,000th career point in R-B win at Jack Tosh: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Riverside-Brookfield 63, Andrew 43

Cameron Mercer scored 18 points, including his 1,000th career point, and grabbed nine rebounds, and Colin Cimino scored 20 points for the Bulldogs in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.

Glenbard East 66, Hinsdale South 43

Michael Nee scored 20 points and Danny Snyder added 15 for the Rams in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York. Jashan Tvelik scored 14 points for Hinsdale South.

Lyons 77, South Elgin 57

Nate Woods scored 22 points and Grant Smith added 14 for the Lions in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Downers Grove South 57, Oswego 53

Adam Flowers scored 14 points, Sean Day 13 and Gavin Cingrand eight for the Mustangs in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Lemont 45, St. Francis 38

Zane Schneider had 15 points and three steals and Luke Glotzback had eight points and six rebounds for Lemont in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Tanner Hozian had 14 points and four rebounds for St. Francis.

Wheaton North 54, Lake Forest 29

Ben Gillmar scored 13 points and Henry Schlickman 10 for the Falcons in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Perspectives 65, Fenwick 52

Corey Griffin scored 10 points and Garrett McNally had nine points and six rebounds for Fenwick in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Metamora 56, Nazareth 46

Sawyer Holstine scored 13 points and Oliver DeSantiago 10 for the Roadrunners in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Wheeling Hardwood Classic

Downers Grove North 70, Wheeling 42

Connor Crowley scored 17 points, Colin Doyle 13 and Jack Romsey 12 for the Trojans at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Maine South 57, Hinsdale Central 52

Kristopher Dowell scored 15 points, RJ Lewis 14 and Cole Bero 12 for the Red Devils (4-6), who couldn’t quite recover from a 31-15 halftime deficit in the first round at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic.

St. Laurence 65, Wheaton Academy 44

Hayden Schroeder had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Wheaton Academy in a first-round loss at Hinsdale.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Wheaton Warrenville South 42, Chatham Glenwood 30

AJ Rogers scored 14 points and Brady McClatchy 10 for the Tigers at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal.

Plano Christmas Classic

Timothy Christian 61, Newark 30

Marc Gamble scored 24 points and Charles Rieger added 10 for the Trojans in the first round of the Plano Christmas Classic.

Girls Basketball

Bill Neibch Holiday Classic

Glenbrook South 40, Downers Grove North 35

Adysen Fanta and Eva Yerkovich scored eight points and Campbell Thulin six for the Trojans in the semifinals of the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North.

Willowbrook 56, Bartlett 42

Claire Edison poured in 30 points and Jada Langston had 13 points and 18 rebounds for Willowbrook in the consolation bracket at the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic.

Wheaton North 58, Jacobs 32

Brea Moore scored 17 points to pace the Falcons in the consolation bracket at the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic.

Glenbard South 40, Schaumburg 26

Rheayanna Ferguson scored 14 points and Jamie Mizwicki 11 for the Raiders in the consolation bracket at the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic.

Montini Christmas Tournament

Crane 50, Montini 34

The Lady Broncos lost the consolation bracket game at the Montini Christmas Tournament.

St. Francis 52, Hinsdale South 39

The Spartans won the consolation bracket game at the Montini Christmas Tournament.