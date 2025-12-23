Three teens accused of sexually assaulting female classmate at graduation party: prosecutors

Three teens have been charged with sexually assaulting a female classmate at a Roselle graduation party, prosecutors said.

Judge Joshua Dieden on Tuesday granted the state’s motion to detain Kevin Niemiec, 18, of the 700 block of East Elaine Circle, Prospect Heights.

Niemiec is charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault. The state’s motion to detain Niemiec’s co-defendants pre-trial was denied, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Zachary Mascolo, 18, of the 900 block of North Beverly Lane, Arlington Heights, appeared in First Appearance Court Monday charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, and Jon Clary II, 18, of the 1700 block of Ariana Drive, Bartlett, appeared in First Appearance Court Tuesday morning, according to the release.

As part of their conditions of pre-trial release, the court ordered that Mascolo and Clary shall not possess or consume alcohol and they shall have no contact with the victim or her family.

On June 15, Roselle police were notified of a criminal sexual assault that had allegedly occurred at a Saint Viator High School graduation party in Roselle the night before, authorities said..

Following an investigation, it is alleged that at some point between June 14 and June 15, the defendants and the victim were in a minivan where each of the defendants sexually assaulted the victim, according to the release.

Following the assault, the victim allegedly went to the home of a friend, where she contacted her sister, who, in turn, told their parents. The victim’s parents immediately picked up the victim from the friend’s house and brought her to a local hospital for medical attention, authorities said.

On Dec. 17, an arrest warrant was issued for all three defendants. On Dec. 21, authorities arrested Mascolo as he was driving near his home. Clary and Niemiec turned themselves in to the DuPage County Jail Dec. 22.

“The allegations levied against these defendants are extremely serious,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “A graduation party is a celebration of accomplishments and the excitement of a bright future. It is alleged that Mr. Clary, Mr. Mascolo and Mr. Niemiec violated the victim in the worst possible way and inflicted a lasting harm on a young woman. It is my sincerest hope that the victim and her family receive the care they require and deserve to help them cope with this horrific event.”

The next court appearance for Niemiec is scheduled for Jan. 12. The next court appearance for Mascolo and Clary is set for Jan. 27.