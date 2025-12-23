Need help recycling? Wheaton offers Recycle Coach

To help the community recycle better and reduce household waste, Wheaton has partnered with Recycle Coach, an online platform that connects residents with local recycling and garbage disposal information.

Using Recycle Coach on the city’s website or through the Recycle Coach mobile app, residents can:

Use the “What Goes Where” search tool to look up proper recycling and disposal methods for thousands of household items, including garbage sticker requirements, guidelines and local drop-off locations for items not collected by LRS.

Receive collection reminders and real-time updates on service disruptions.

Report issues, such as missed collections, directly to LRS using the problem-reporting tool.

Residents can access Recycle Coach through the city’s website at wheaton.il.us/RecycleCoach or by downloading the Recycle Coach app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

DuPage County is supporting local municipalities through this program, which is aimed at reducing household waste, increasing recycling rates and minimizing contamination within the recycling process.