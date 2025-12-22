Big fourth quarter sends Wheaton North past Palatine in Neibch tournament opener

Palatine’s Alexia Washington stretches for the ball against Wheaton North’s Maya Merrifield in a girls basketball game in Wheat on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Nursing a 1-point lead heading into the final quarter of its opening game of the 16-team Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North, the host Falcons didn’t waste any time making a statement.

The defending consolation champions scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter in less than two minutes and never looked back in recording a 42-35 triumph over Palatine on Monday morning.

It gave the Falcons (3-9) their longest winning streak of the season (three games) heading into Tuesday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal matchup with Glenbrook South (9-4), a 74-38 winner over Willowbrook.

The Titans and Hinsdale Central have won the most Neibch tourneys with seven apiece followed by Hersey and Wheaton North with five.

“It’s nice to be playing in the winner’s bracket this season,” said Falcons senior Ellie Pinto, who contributed a season-high eight points while converting a season-high 6 of 8 free throws.

One of those free throws came from Pinto during the Falcons’ big fourth period start.

The big rally began with a layup by sophomore Maya Merrifield (4 rebounds) followed by a Merrifield steal which led to her assist to Brea Moore, who hit a 10-footer to make it 34-29 at the 7:10 mark. Pinto, Merrifield and Sutton then hit one free throw apiece to make it 37-29 with 6:13 left in the game.

“We came out with a lot of energy to start that quarter,” Pinto said. “And the defense stepped up.”

Wheaton North’s Brea Moore shoots in traffic against Palatine in a girls basketball game in Wheat on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Katie May’s short jumper made it 37-31 with 5:29 left but that’s as close as Palatine would get.

Two free throws by Sophia Johnson made it 42-32 before Grace Kline’s 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left accounted for the final score.

“The beginning of the fourth quarter was that we got some defensive pressure,” said Falcons coach Tyler Bantz. “We kind of ramped it up and we got some good looks.”

Back-to-back steals by Moore and Pinto followed by a 3-pointer from Merrifield gave Wheaton North a 7-1 advantage less than two minutes into the game. The Falcons led 10-4 after Moore hit a 10-foot floater with 2:25 left in the opening quarter.

Kline (7 points in the first quarter) hit back-to-back bank shots down low to get Palatine within 10-8 with 45 seconds left before Sutton (3 assists) tossed home a 17-footer from behind the free throw line with 19 seconds left to make it 12-8 heading into the second period.

Wheaton North started the second quarter with 2 free throws from Pinto and a layup from Merrifield to extend the lead to 16-8.

Palatine’s Savannah Apolinar and Falcons senior Caroline Barlar traded 3-pointers to give the hosts a 19-11 lead before a free throw by Kline with 4:40 left and then a big driving bank shot with 4:13 left made it 19-14, the way it stood going into the third quarter.

Palatine hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and the Falcons had two before Moore’s driving scoop bank shot resulted in a 3-point play, giving Wheaton North a 30-27 lead.

Kline then delivered a scoop layup to get the Pirates within 30-29 after three quarters.

“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well today,” Bantz said. “We missed a lot of layups, a lot of little floaters, and a lot of open looks that we’ve been making the last few games. So to get a win when we’re not knocking down shots, we’ll take it.”

Merrifield led the Falcons with 10 points, followed by Moore (9), Pinto (8), Barlar (6), Johnson (5) and Sutton (4). Freshman Laura Roe had 5 rebounds.

Only Sutton and Moore are returners who saw a lot of minutes last season.

“So we have a lot of new players,” Bantz said. “Most of them were primarily junior varsity players so we’ve taken some time to adjust and now obviously we’ve won three in a row. Hopefully we can get another one tomorrow but Glenbrook South is really good.”

Palatine was led by Kline (16 points). Bailey Weber had 6 rebounds while Apolinar had 5 with 2 assists. Grace Abhalter added 4 points with 3 assists.

“Grace Kline gave us a lot of momentum,” said Pirates coach Sarah Davis. “Wheaton North is a very good team and very well coached. And they are an aggressive team and we turned the ball over too much and they capitalized on that. Unfortunately, that’s the name of the game.

“We played hard and that’s what we ask for. Our girls work hard, they’re coachable and they’re receptive. It’s just that one team has to win, and it wasn’t us.”

The Pirates (2-8) will begin play in Tuesday’s consolation bracket with a 10:30 a.m. game against Willowbrook (3-9).

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251222/girls-basketball/girls-basketball-big-fourth-quarter-lifts-wheaton-north-over-palatine-in-neibch-opener/