York, Benet boys basketball both win to continue hot starts: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

York Dukes logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

York 37, Lake Zurich 29

Joseph Lubbe scored 15 points and Hunter Stepanich and Will O’Leary added seven apiece for the Dukes (8-1).

Benet 74, Bartlett 23

Colin Stack scored 12 points and Edvardas Stasys added eight for the Redwings (10-1) at the Hinkle Holiday Classic at Jacobs.

St. Patrick 67, Lemont 53

At Sandburg, Ryan Crane scored 21 points and Zane Schneider added 17 for Lemont (7-3).

Sandburg 57, Lyons 48

At Sandburg, Grant Smith had 20 points and three blocks, Owen Carroll 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks and Nate Woods seven points and five rebounds for Lyons (7-2).

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.