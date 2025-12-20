Lyons boys basketball wins thriller at Glenbard West: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Lyons 49, Glenbard West 47

Owen Carroll had 12 points and seven rebounds and Grant Smith 11 points and six rebounds for the visiting Lions (7-1, 3-0 West Suburban Silver).

Josh Abushanab scored 23 points, and Chase Cavan and Finn Sheeley each apiece for Glenbard West (3-6, 2-1).

York 55, Proviso West 44

Hunter Stepanich scored 17 points, Nathan Poku added 10 and Joseph Lubbe nine for the Dukes (7-1, 4-0).

Glenbard South 56, West Chicago 31

Cooper Langreder scored 14 points, Sean Reese 11 and Will Sieck 10 for the Raiders (5-4, 3-1).

Morton 70, Proviso East 54

Jeramiyah Tucker scored 14 points, Chas Ontiveros 13 and Freddie Macias 10 for the Mustangs (7-3, 1-2).

IC Catholic Prep 53, Aurora Central Catholic 39

Noah Valadez scored 12 points and Will Schmidt 11 for the Knights (5-4).

Leyden 76, Willowbrook 54

Zach Boyton scored 17 points and OJ Powell 11 for Willowbrook.