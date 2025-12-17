Cameron Mercer’s 24 points pace Riverside-Brookfield win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Riverside-Brookfield 63, Elmwood Park 26

Cameron Mercer had 24 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0). Hunter Twitty and Colin Cimino each added nine.

Glenbard East 68, Ridgewood 37

Michael Nee scored 18 points, Danny Snyder 15 points and Sam Walton 10 for the Rams (8-1).

Glenbard South 38, Fenton 34

Amir Jackson scored 10 points, Sean Reese eight and Will Sieck seven for the Raiders.

Fenwick 58, Aurora Central Catholic 36

Tommy Thies scored 10 points, Jake Thies had nine points and five rebounds, Ryan Vongluekiat had eight points and Kayonta Williams had seven points and four assists for Fenwick.

Morton 54, Argo 44

Chas Ontiveros and Jeramyah Tucker scored 16 points each and Angelo Lazo 14 for Morton (6-3).

St. Ignatius 66, IC Catholic Prep 31

The Knights dropped to 3-4 on the season.

Downers Grove North 61, TF South 57

The Trojans won the nonconference game.